Volcon Partners With Accelera for Latin American Expansion to Meet Demand

"The Volcon Grunt and the other electric, off-road Volcon products lend themselves well to the terrain, needs and recreation of Central and South American countries as well as the Caribbean," said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon, Inc. "We've received strong interest from all over the world from potential importers due to Volcon's ability to navigate rough, rain-soaked dirt roads, explore in an eco-friendly fashion, or for resort-rental fun. This strategic partnership with Accelera is the first phase of our international expansion plans that will help us bring the fun and utility of Volcon vehicles to Latin America."

Cristian Liani, Accelera's Sales Director, is excited to meet the enormous demand in Latin America with this new partnership. "Volcon is disrupting the powersports industry with their one of a kind, fully electric off-road trail bikes and their upcoming 4-wheel electric vehicle line-up. The future of powersports is undoubtedly electric and we believe that Volcon is the company that will lead this charge. We are incredibly excited to partner with Volcon in introducing the most advanced off-road electric vehicles to South America and the Caribbean."

Volcon electric vehicles provide fun, family-friendly off-road adventures as well as backcountry sportsman exploration, along with practical utility. The company's first electrified off-road vehicles will be the two-wheeled Grunt and Runt trail bikes. Deliveries to early reservation holders begin in Spring 2021. Four-wheeled Stag and Beast models will follow in late 2021 into 2022.

To reserve your place in-line for a Volcon vehicle, visit: https://volcon.com/reserve

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road-only powersports company that designs, engineers and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com.

Accelera International LLC:

Accelera International LLC represents International Manufacturers of High-End Electric Vehicles in North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean for the purposes of establishing an organized distribution network in these territories. Accelera provides customer service, warranty management, digital marketing, account management, and sales training to properly launch an electric product in a foreign market.

SOURCE Volcon Inc.