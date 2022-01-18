VOLCON TOPS 36 DEALERS WITH CLOSE TO 350 DEALERSHIP APPLICATIONS NOW IN THE QUEUE

Steven, having spent a lifetime in powersports and sales will be responsible for the Northwest territory of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. Steven's 20-year sales career started with BRP (Can-Am) where he managed a large dealership network, expanding his territory by exceeding wholesale and retail sales goals. Since his days at BRP he has helped bring emerging brands to market like CFMoto and Mahindra, bringing the ROXOR brand to life across the Northwest.

"With close to 350 dealership applications now in the queue we are thrilled about our potential to grow the Volcon brand in a big way in 2022," said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Business Development. "Having people like Steven and Johnny join the team really increases our ability to vet and select the best dealership partners in the US and will build upon our momentum heading into key buying seasons."

Johnny joins the Volcon team with experience at multiple well-established OEMs, but also key experience in the electric mobility sector. Johnny started his career at Yamaha as a District Sales Manager in 2007. Since then, he's gone on to work for industry leaders Suzuki, CF Moto and Mahindra, bringing the ROXOR brand to life in the southern states. Most recently, Johnny led the sales efforts for Navistar – a leading electric class 6-8 heavy duty trucks manufacturer – in 20 states and three provinces in Canada, including managing Navistar's biggest client, Rush Truck Centers in 62 locations in the US and 14 in Canada.

As 2022 roars to life, Volcon continues to vet a lengthy list of applications. For those who own an existing powersports dealership and want to carry Volcon vehicles in 2022 and beyond, you can fill out a dealer application here: https://www.volcon.com/volcon-dealer-application

For more information on the Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

