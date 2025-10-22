Voler Strategic Advisors Wins Six Awards at the 21st Annual Davey Awards

The communications firm earns one gold and five silver awards, including recognition for its pro bono work.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is proud to announce it has once again been honored at the prestigious Davey Awards, this year winning a total of six awards—one gold and five silver—across multiple categories. This milestone reinforces the firm's position as a leader in creative storytelling and strategic communications.

Among the honors, Voler received the Silver Award in the Pro Bono category for a short film " Antonio López Named Poet Laureate Of San Mateo County ."

"The recognition we've received this year showcases the heart, creativity, and purpose-driven work of our entire team," said Perla Rodriguez, CEO of Voler Strategic Advisors. "Winning six awards, including a gold, underscores our commitment to elevating voices and delivering work that makes a meaningful impact."

The firm also won in categories related to its work in social media (video), annual report writing and design, and video production for clients in the education, non-profit, and government spheres.

"These awards inspire us to continue pushing creative boundaries for our clients and communities," said Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer at Voler Strategic Advisors. "Our team is deeply committed to work that informs, inspires, and serves our clients' goals."

The Davey Awards honor outstanding work from small agencies worldwide. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the competition recognizes innovation in Video, Advertising & Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Social Media, Podcasts, and more.

Voler Strategic Advisors continues to rank among Silicon Valley's fastest-growing communications firms, expanding its leadership, strategic communications, crisis communications, and video teams to meet rising demand.

About Voler Strategic Advisors:

Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service, multilingual strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, crisis management, creative storytelling, and communications strategies that empowers organizations across California to achieve their goals. Learn more at https://volersa.com/ .

