Voler Systems' Universal Health-Sensor Platform Jumpstarts Development of Wearable Devices

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Systems is excited to announce the availability of the Universal Health-Sensor Platform that enables gathering data much quicker and innovating that much faster. The Universal Health-Sensor Platform allows firms to:

Gather physiological data potentially related to a condition or complication to refine either a diagnosis or therapy

Test a wearable device sensor or sensors to confirm the measurement can be made as planned

Provide hypothesis testing for medical research or clinical care

The prototype can collect data on people to determine

The right type of sensor to use

The right place on the body to wear the sensor

The best software algorithm to process the sensor data

"With our sensor knowledge, we help development teams select the right sensor. We then attach it correctly to a wearable device, and develop the software that accurately reports the data," says Walt Maclay, President of Voler Systems. "Voler's Universal Health-Sensor Platform is your fastest path to capturing and transmitting physiological data from humans because it is a pre-engineered prototype device that can directly evolve into your eventual commercial product."

Key advantages to the Universal Health-Sensor Platform are:

Fast low-cost development, because the platform is pre-engineered to send data to the cloud

Quickly start testing sensors by collecting real data with a functional prototype wearable devices

New sensors can easily be added to the basic design

Data can be downloaded from the cloud or processed in real-time as it is collected using custom code

The code can be ported to production designs, saving time and money

Compact size – for use on humans as a prototype

Voler's experience selecting sensors and incorporating them onto devices

Voler's experience in device development includes wearable devices, IoT devices, consumer and medical devices. Their expertise helps clients navigate the design, engineering, manufacturing, and regulatory challenges associated with medical device development. Or we can help you steer away from being regulated as a medical device.

About Voler Systems

Voler Systems (http://volersystems.com) provides electronic design and firmware consulting. They specialize in wearable and IoT devices and help companies of all sizes create innovative medical and consumer products. Voler Systems delivers quality products on-time, on-budget, with a design process that mitigates technical risk and ensures that the products are easily manufactured.

