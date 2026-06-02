Volition America Unveils "America 250 Jeep Wrangler Giveaway" In Partnership with Tony Marino Jeep

Nationwide initiative to honor America's heroes during the historic 250th anniversary celebration

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America's 250th birthday Volition America - in partnership Tony Marino Jeep - proudly announces the launch of the "America 250 Jeep Wrangler Giveaway", a nationwide initiative honoring the courageous Americans who defend our freedoms and embody the very best of the American spirit. The campaign kicked off with an announcement on Memorial Day Weekend that submissions are open and will culminate with one winner whose life and actions best represent the enduring values that make America strong.

Eligible nominees include active-duty military personnel and military veterans, and individuals may nominate themselves or another deserving service member. Applicants must submit a written story (500-1,200 words), basic military service information, and contact info. Stories should highlight the choices that shaped the nominee's journey, why they chose to serve, challenges they have overcome, their leadership, resilience and character, their impact on family, community or fellow service members, and why they represent the spirit of America.

In addition to the 2026 Volition America Jeep Wrangler, which will be given away on July 4th, there will be weekly giveaways to veterans who are submitted. They are as follows:

May 29 - Volition America/Luminox Watch drawing

June 3 - Volition America/Puma golf apparel drawing

June 10 - Volition America/Gurkha cigar and humidor drawing

June 14 - Volition America/Boast tennis apparel drawing

June 20 - Volition America/Luminox Watch drawing

June 25 - Volition America apparel drawing

June 30 - Volition America/Cobra set of clubs drawing

"America's 250th anniversary is more than a celebration - it's an opportunity to recognize the men and women whose sacrifice, courage, and service continue to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day," said John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America. "This initiative is about honoring the power of choice - the choice to serve, to lead, and to put something greater than yourself first. We are proud to spotlight these extraordinary Americans on one of the biggest stages in the country."

"For our family and our dealership, supporting America's military heroes is deeply personal," said Tony Marino of Tony Marino Jeep. "We are honored to donate this custom 2026 Volition America Jeep Wrangler and be part of a program that recognizes the incredible individuals who represent the strength, resilience, and spirit of this country."

No purchase is necessary, and the contest is open to legal U.S. residents age 18 or older who are active-duty military personnel or military veterans. Entries must be submitted through the official contest website during the designated contest period beginning Memorial Day Weekend 2026. All of the details are available on www.volitionamerica.com.

About Volition America

Volition America is leading a movement of proud patriotism, empowering Americans to understand the value of choice, not just on special holidays, but throughout the calendar year. In collaboration with leading active-lifestyle brands, Volition America is growing its product offering, as it builds a community of loyal, like-minded followers, while leading a movement to unite Americans through our shared patriotic values. Volition America has a commitment to supporting the children of fallen American heroes, by donating a percentage of all proceeds to Folds of Honor Foundation . For more information, please visit www.volitionamerica.com.

SOURCE Volition America