Volition Announces Detection of Over 95% of Early-Stage Cancers

"As we reported previously, Volition has developed a new liquid biopsy method, Capture-Seq™, which enriches and purifies plasma samples resulting in virtually pure circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) samples for analysis.

"We are now releasing the data from a blinded validation cohort of 81 subjects (colorectal and lung cancer patients = 59, healthy controls = 22) and are extremely encouraged by the results, particularly in early-stage cancer detection.

Details are summarized in the table below1:

Cancer Stage Detection Rate I 94% (17/18) II 96% (26/27) III 100% (2/2) IV 91% (10/11) Unknown 0% (0/1) All Stages Sensitivity= 93% (55/59) Controls Specificity= 95% (21/22)

"Volition is, I believe, the first liquid biopsy company to focus on circulating cell free nucleoproteins and we have filed a number of new patents to protect this technology."

Dr. Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, Volition, commented:

"From a clinical perspective, the proof of concept and early blinded validation results are extremely encouraging, and the early-stage cancer detection of 95% of stage I and II cancers is particularly noteworthy.

"For patients, the potential significance is huge. If validated in larger cohorts, CTCF Capture-Seq™ could contribute to Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) fulfilling a significant unmet clinical need.

"We also believe Capture-Seq™ has the potential to play a role in cancer management, including but not limited to, Minimal Residual Disease detection and treatment monitoring, either alone or potentially in combination with other technologies too."

Mr. Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition, added:

"This scientific breakthrough has generated a lot of interest with potential licensing partners, and we are excited to share this early-stage detection data.

"We feel that this technology could, with further development, become very widely used, in both the human and veterinary markets, and fits very well with our Nu.Q® product portfolio.

"We believe this represents a significant commercial opportunity with a Total Addressable Market on an annualized basis of approximately $23 billion2 for the human MCED use, and over $13 Billion2 for MRD.

"We are in active discussions with several large liquid biopsy and diagnostic companies to accelerate the development and launch of this technology as soon as possible."

About Capture-Seq™

The biggest problem facing liquid biopsy worldwide is that the vast majority of circulating DNA in blood plasma samples comes from healthy cells, not cancer cells. In a world first new technology, Volition has overcome this hurdle and produced >99% pure cancer derived plasma DNA sequence sets for liquid biopsy.

In a recently submitted manuscript we report a new, two-step method for preparing pure circulating tumor DNA data sets for cancer patients:

physical enrichment of the sample and bioinformatic removal of virtually all remaining non-tumor cfDNA sequences from the DNA sequence data set.

This new method produced >99% pure ctDNA sequencing data sets for blood samples from cancer patients and, whilst we capture a subset of the ctDNA (i.e. not all the ctDNA in a sample), it is virtually pure cancer DNA.

These methodological and technological breakthroughs represent a novel liquid biopsy method for a novel class of potentially thousands of liquid biopsy sequence biomarkers.

###

Data on File Data on File: Volition TAM Model

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected],+44 (0)7557 774620



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Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7QlzSELJs0

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited