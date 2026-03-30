Volition Announces Mayo Clinic Study Demonstrates Nu.Q® Concentrations are Elevated in Trauma Patients

Peer Reviewed Clinical Study for Nu.Q® Biomarkers Published in Shock Journal

HENDERSON, Nev., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the publication of a new clinical manuscript demonstrating that nucleosome levels, as measured by Volition's Nu.Q®H3.1 and Nu.Q®H3R8 Citrulline are elevated in people that have experienced a traumatic event and are even higher in those patients that go on to have complications from the trauma.

Principal Investigator and Senior Author, Myung S. Park, Professor of Surgery, Associate Medical Director of Research, Trauma Center, Director, Clinical Research Trials Unit, Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Department of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care & General Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester commented:

"The identification of reliable biomarkers in trauma patients is a clinical challenge and remains an unmet need in the emergency and surgical setting.

"In this study we analyzed 674 trauma patients and found that levels of the H3.1 and H3R8 Citrulline nucleosomes are elevated early after traumatic injury, especially in those who developed Venous Thromboembolism ("VTE").

"These findings underscore the importance of understanding the pathophysiology of nucleosomes in inducing VTE and their role as biomarkers. These biomarkers could aid in early risk identification and may inform targeted preventive strategies in trauma care.

"We have continued to work with the Volition team and look forward to publishing further findings."

Dr Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, Volition commented:

"This is significant, not only for clinicians, patients and their families, but also for Volition: a peer reviewed publication with the Mayo Clinic research team strongly supports our efforts to commercialize our Nu.Q® NETs product.

"This study, together with previously published evidence1-4 , demonstrates that Nu.Q® NETs may enable clinicians and researchers to anticipate disease, guide treatment decisions, and monitor patients over time, across acute and chronic conditions."

The published paper can be found in link below:

Circulating Nucleosomes are Elevated in Trauma Patients with Venous Thromboembolism: A Prospective Case-Cohort Study

Morimont et al. Biomolecules, 2022. https://doi.org/10.3390/biom12081038 Rahimi et al, Ann Intensive Care 2023. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13613-023-01204-y Daan F.L. Filippini et al.. Critical Care, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13054-025-05415-6 Neumann et al, MedRXIV

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

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Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VOLITION DIAGNOSTICS UK LIMITED