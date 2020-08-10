Volition Beauty's New Product Launch: Orangesicle Balancing Daily Cleanser

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volition Beauty has announced the official launch of its newest product, the Orangesicle Balancing Daily Cleanser with Prebiotics + Antioxidants. This daily, sulfate-free gel cleanser gently lifts away pore-clogging impurities as it balances and soothes the complexion, allowing for a clean slate for the next skincare step.

As a crowdsourced beauty brand, Volition once again turned to its community to help launch this product with its devout followers. Not only did the company collaborate with its customers to understand the desired benefits, ingredients, and functions of the cleanser, Volition also sent to its top VIP customers samples of two different formulas. Volition's community, consequently, was able to use both cleanser formulas and cast its vote on its preferred one. These VIP members were prompted to cast their vote on the website landing page volitionbeauty.com/campaigns and quickly revealed the winner.

Don't be fooled by the brightly colored and natural yet irresistibly scented cleanser, because it means serious business. It's a prebiotic-rich formula that feeds the naturally occurring, healthy bacteria on the skin's surface (or the "microbiome") to maintain balance and reinforce the skin's natural barrier function. It cleanses and dissolves pore-clogging impurities while moisture-balancing ingredients visibly soothe and refine for a more even-toned complexion. This cleanser is enhanced with antioxidant-rich, naturally derived pigments to help protect and destress skin from free radical damage and is formulated without sulfates, synthetic dyes or artificial fragrances for a clean beauty cleanse.

Together, Volition Beauty and its community developed the Orangesicle Balancing Daily Cleanser with Prebiotics + Antioxidants to effectively rid skin of makeup, oil, and SPF as it feeds and balances skin. Formulated with a myriad of skin-enriching botanical extracts, this antioxidant-rich gel cleanser keeps skin clean, balanced, and optimally hydrated.

Price : US $32 | CAN $42 | GBP £24

: US | CAN | GBP £24 Size: 120 ml / 4 fl oz

Availability : Volitionbeauty.com, Sephora.com, Sephora.ca, and Cultbeauty.co.uk

: Volitionbeauty.com, Sephora.com, Sephora.ca, and Cultbeauty.co.uk Key benefits : Purifies, balances, and soothes

: Purifies, balances, and soothes Main ingredients: Prebiotics, Coconut Extracts, Orange Peel Oil, Marshmallow Root, Oat Extract, and Aloe Leaf Juice

Volition is an outside-in beauty company that doesn't contrive consumer needs. We inventively bring them to life and selectively solicit ideas from consumers, then competitively evaluate them with the beauty community at large. The most ingenious and in-demand products for the most authentic needs. Innovated by you. Judged by you. Made by us.

