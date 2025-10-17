Volition Donates Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Tests to HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response Dogs

"Ensuring our crisis canines are healthy is our number one priority. Throughout my career in veterinary oncology, I have seen how earlier cancer detection can improve patient outcomes and also improve the quality of life of the dog and its owner.

"The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is intended for use during regular preventive check-ups of older dogs (seven years and older) or for younger dogs of high-risk breeds and we were delighted to offer the Nu.Q® Test to our crisis response canines at our annual meeting.

"Providing this additional screening tool allows our HOPE AACR dogs to continue to help people in their time of need."

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary , added:

"We were delighted to be able to sponsor HOPE AACR's event through donating the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test. The screening test is accessible, affordable, and easy-to-use.

"Many of the crisis canines we saw are 'high-risk' breeds, such as golden retrievers, German shepherds, beagles, and so on. Being able to offer the test to the dogs that bring comfort in challenging times, has been such a privilege.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Michelle Silver and her team for collecting and processing the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test samples. We'd also like to thank Drucker Diagnostics for providing a centrifuge to help us process samples."

Sylvia Zborowski, Co Regional Manager, Northeast HOPE AACR, shared:

"Our mission is to provide comfort and encouragement through animal-assisted support to individuals affected by crises and disasters. We have been serving people affected by disasters and traumatic events, free of charge, since 1999.

"Our annual conference was a great opportunity to educate our members about early cancer screening and we are grateful to Volition for their support."

Learn More About the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

Educating the veterinary community about early cancer detection is important. Join a free DVM360 webinar to hear from world-renowned veterinary oncologist, Dr Sue Ettinger, aka, Dr Sue Cancer Vet, about the clinical evidence supporting Nu.Q® Vet, how to process a sample, interpret results, and communicate them to pet parents, and how to understand and integrate the test into your practice.

Details of the Webinar: Utilizing the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Practice

Registration link

About HOPE AACR:

HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response has about 300 teams that respond to disasters such as man-made trauma, natural disasters, debriefs and more.

Would you like donate to HOPE AACR? HOPE AACR are an all-volunteer non-profit organization. All donations and support go towards defraying costs associated with training and certifying new crisis teams, developing training programs and materials, and helping to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses our members incur when they deploy.

About the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is intended for use during regular preventive check-ups of older dogs (seven years and older) or for younger dogs of high-risk breeds. The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Tests is non-invasive and cost-effective. The test is available in over 20 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, Poland, Spain, Japan, and more. More than 100,000 tests were sold in 2024.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

