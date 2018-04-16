Volition to Launch in All Sephora Doors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of their launch at Sephora, consumer-powered beauty brand Volition will release their NEW Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50 and bestselling Helix AM/PM Eye Gel and Turmeric Brightening Polish for Face and Body in all Sephora doors in April. These stand-out products will soon be available in stores in North America for consumers to touch, take home and love.

"Community-driven brands are undeniably creating a sea of change in how the beauty industry thinks about the future of innovation and customer interaction. With Sephora's continued support, Volition is realizing our vision to bring inclusive, participatory beauty to a broader community," said Patricia Santos, Volition Co-Founder and CEO. "We are particularly excited for our Innovators whose inspired beauty breakthroughs are being showcased across all Sephora stores."

NEW Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50 ($35) from Aja, Beauty Editor, who asked "What if my sunscreen performed without all the things we hate about sunscreen?" This breakthrough SPF boasts a luxe, pearl finish guaranteed to perfect skin whether worn alone or under makeup. The weightless, breathable formula provides skin smoothing benefits and a satin matte finish for daily protection you'll actually want to wear.

Turmeric Brightening Polish for Face and Body ($38) from Anuradha, Avid Traveler, who asked, "What if my cultural beauty ritual could be experienced by all?" This turmeric-powered face and body scrub brightens and tones for naturally glowing skin.

Helix AM/PM Eye Gel ($52) from Lindsey, Makeup Artist, who asked, "What if my serious, nighttime eye treatment could also be the perfect daytime makeup canvas?" A hydrating, anti-aging eye gel with snail mucin that plays well under makeup.

About Volition

Volition uses the power of community to create beauty products that are not only high-quality and effective, but are what the consumer truly wants. Through a mission of collaborative and transparent innovation, Volition created a revolutionary product development process that puts consumers in the driver's seat. Users are encouraged to submit their own ideas for beauty products, vote on other ideas and shop products created by people like them. Volition Innovators are partnered with top labs and chemists across the country to create their dream products and are involved in the development each step of the way. Only the most supported and best products are made.

To view Volition's full line of products and campaigns and to learn more about the company, visit www.volitionbeauty.com.

About Sephora

Sephora is a leader in global prestige omni-retail, teaching and inspiring clients to play in a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the world's most loved beauty community. Having earned its trail-blazing reputation through its expertise, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, it has also been a pioneer in an unbiased approach to experiential retail since its debut in North America 20 years ago, a year after its acquisition by luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. At Sephora, clients have the opportunity to play with 14,000 products from 200 carefully curated brands, access personalized service recommendations at the Beauty Studio aided by ground-breaking digital innovations, and all supported by Sephora's expertly trained beauty advisors found in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora through an award-winning website, mobile apps, and access the most inclusive beauty platforms, including the Beauty Insider Community and @Sephora social media. And those that shop with Sephora stay rewarded with Beauty Insider, a free to join member community that offers unique rewards and customized experiences across three spending tiers. Let's Beauty Together. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us.

