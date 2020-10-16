Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC Announces Product Data Regarding its Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test in Lymphoma and Hemangiosarcoma to be Presented at the 2020 VCS Virtual Annual Conference

"The data demonstrate that the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test has a high sensitivity and specificity in relation to both Lymphoma and Hemangiosarcoma detection in a large and varied cohort," said Heather Wilson-Robles, Professor at Texas A&M University, Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and President-Elect of the VCS. "The results show an Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 87.3% and 97.6%, respectively, for Lymphoma and Hemangiosarcoma.

Dr. Robles added, "These positive findings provide us with real confidence as we move forward towards the launch of our first product, the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test, anticipated in the coming weeks. Early diagnosis has a huge potential to help improve the treatment and the quality of life for dogs as well as providing valuable additional information to inform the clinical decision-making process."

An interview with Heather Wilson-Robles, Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC.

Cancer is the most common cause of death in dogs over the age of two years old in the U.S. and up to 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 develop cancer in their lifetime. Together, Lymphoma and Hemangiosarcoma make up approximately one third of canine cancers. Currently, dogs suspected of having cancer are required to undergo a variety of diagnostic tests that may be expensive, time consuming and/or painful for the animal. The Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test is a low-cost, easy to use ELISA-based screening test that measures and identifies circulating nucleosomes, which are early markers of cancer, from a simple blood sample to enable a streamlined and less invasive diagnostic process.

The studies were carried out at Texas A&M University on 334 samples (Healthy Control n=134, Lymphoma n=127, Hemangiosarcoma n=73) which included a variety of breeds, genders, weights, ages and different cancer stages.

The Abstracts

Characterizing Circulating Nucleosomes in the Plasma of Dogs with Lymphoma

Friday, October 16 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Characterizing Circulating Nucleosomes in the Plasma of Dogs with Hemangiosarcoma

Saturday, October 17 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

To register for the 2020 Virtual Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference please click here.

The abstracts will be posted to the Volition website on Monday October 19.

To learn more about Volition Veterinary and Nu.Q™ Vet please visit our new webpage at https://volition.com/veterinary and/or register for Volition's Capital Markets Day presentation on Tuesday, October 20 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time here.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

NucleosomicsTM and Nu.Q™ and their respective logos are trademarks of Volition and its subsidiaries.

