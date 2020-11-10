Volition Veterinary Presents Expert Report Ahead of First Product Launch

The comprehensive new report for veterinarians, titled A Look to the Future of Cancer Diagnostics , explores the promise of molecular diagnostics in veterinary oncology, especially for hard to find tumors, and introduces Volition's Nu.Q™ technology and Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test.

The report is the outcome of a round table event, hosted by Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development, LLC, with an expert panel including: Dr. Tim Fan Ph.D., DVM, DACVIM, Program Leader, Cancer Discovery Platforms and Professor, Veterinary Clinical Medicine, at the Cancer Center at Illinois; Dr. David Vail DVM, DACVIM, Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, and Director of the Barbara A. Suran Comparative Oncology Research Center; and Dr. Sue Ettinger DVM, DACVIM, a practicing veterinary cancer specialist, international speaker and author. Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles DVM, DACVIM, Professor of Oncology at Texas A&M University and Chief Medical Officer at Volition Veterinary was also a panelist.

The panel reviewed data from results presented at the Veterinary Cancer Society Virtual Annual Conference in October, which demonstrated the successful use of the blood-based Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test for dogs with lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma, a cancer of blood vessel walls, which together make up approximately one-third of canine cancers. They also discussed topics including the potential of early cancer diagnosis to help improve the treatment and quality of life, as well as supporting the clinical decision-making process.

"I was very pleased to participate in the round table and the subsequent report," Dr. Tim Fan commented. "Volition's platform is very exciting. Nucleosomes are very stable biomarkers that can be found in circulation and bringing this technology to the veterinary market is a very important first step. I look forward to seeing Volition adapt to the needs of the clients, pets and pet-owners that will benefit from this diagnostic test."

Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles said: "Dr. Fan, Dr. Vail and Dr. Ettinger are leading the field in veterinary oncology. I am hugely grateful for their insight, expert opinion and guidance at this key moment as we prepare for the launch of our first product and take on the challenge of earlier detection of canine cancers. Cancer screening is not as commonplace in animal health as it is in human health, but blood tests like the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test could transform how we manage cancer in companion animals."

To learn more about Volition Veterinary, Nu.Q™ Vet please visit our new webpage at https://volition.com/veterinary or download a copy of the report, A Look to the Future of Cancer Diagnostics here.

About the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test

Cancer is the most common cause of death in dogs over the age of two years old in the U.S. and up to 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 develop cancer in their lifetime. Together, Lymphoma and Hemangiosarcoma make up approximately one third of canine cancers. Currently, dogs suspected of having cancer are required to undergo a variety of diagnostic tests that may be expensive, time consuming and/or painful for the animal. The Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test is a low-cost, easy to use ELISA-based screening test that measures and identifies circulating nucleosomes, which are early markers of cancer, from a simple blood sample to enable a streamlined and less invasive diagnostic process.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q™ and their respective logos are trademarks of Volition and its subsidiaries.

