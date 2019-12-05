VolitionRx and Gyros Protein Technologies Awarded an Aggregate $1 million+ Eurostars Cash Grant to Collaborate on Developing a Lung Cancer Blood Test

Marielle Herzog, Research and Development Director, Belgian Volition SPRL, said "This Eurostars funding will greatly assist with the development of our groundbreaking Nu.Q TM technology on a new high sensitivity platform, in addition to our current ELISA plate and bead-based assays. We are very excited to yet again broaden the range of our technology platform by working with Gyros Protein Technologies, who we believe has excellent immunoassay solutions that should complement the work we are doing."

Ivan Kamensky, Divisional Vice President of Operations and Research and Development, Gyros Protein Technologies AB, commented "Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide and has the lowest five-year survival rate of any cancer, with less than half of cases detected at early, treatable stages. We believe Volition's innovative biomarker panels have the potential to greatly improve the standard of care for those at high risk of lung cancer, and we are grateful to Eurostars for funding this collaborative project."

Volition and Gyros Protein Technologies will collaborate to develop 12 novel Nucleosomic™ Gyroplex™ Research Use Only ("RUO") liquid biopsy assays, based on Volition's Nu.QTM immunoassays and Gyros Protein Technologies' Gyrolab® platform, to profile unique circulating cell-free nucleosomes. Combining the latest format of both technologies, the assays will be supported by a new ultra-sensitive Gyrolab Bioaffy CD and Nu.QTM profiles to differentiate lung cancer from benign disease. A validated triage panel will be developed in a prospectively collected cohort, with the goal to be ready for regulatory trials.

About Eurostars

Eurostars is a European joint program, co-funded from the national budgets of 36 EUREKA countries and by the European Union through Horizon 2020. Eurostars has been carefully developed to answer to the specific needs of R&D-performing small and medium-sized enterprises, and targets the development of new products and services, giving easier access to international markets, thanks to the transnational nature of each project consortium.

For more information visit its website: https://www.eurostars-eureka.eu/

About Gyros Protein Technologies AB

Gyros Protein Technologies AB enables peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions that help scientists increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. The low to mid-scale peptide synthesizer platforms are the new PurePepTM Chorus, Tribute®, Prelude® X, Symphony® X, and Sonata®. These solutions and Gyros Protein Technologies' chemistries deliver uncompromising purity, flexibility, and quality for discovery and pre-clinical studies of simple to complex multifunctional peptides. Proprietary high performance nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms, Gyrolab® xPand, Gyrolab xP workstation and Gyrolab xPlore™, are used by scientists in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and CMO companies for bioanalytical applications such as pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and quantitating bioprocess-related impurities. Gyros Protein Technologies' peptide synthesis and bioanalytical solutions accelerate discovery, development, and manufacturing of safer and more efficacious biotherapeutics. Gyros Protein Technologies is a division of Mesa Laboratories Inc.

For more information about Gyros Protein Technologies visit its website: https://www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com/

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volitionrx.com) or connect with us via:

