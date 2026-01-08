VolitionRx Announces Breakthrough Clinical Data for Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Cats

Paves the Way for World's First Feline Liquid Biopsy Test for Cancer Detection

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces results from a clinical study demonstrating the high accuracy of its Nu.Q® Vet Feline assay in detecting lymphoma in cats, the most common cancer in the species1. At 100% specificity, i.e. no false positives, the assay detected over 80% of feline lymphomas2 . This breakthrough marks the development of what we expect to be the world's first simple, affordable blood-based liquid biopsy test for feline cancer, a significant unmet need in veterinary medicine.

Frédéric Wuilque, VP-Global Products, Volition commented :

"Historically, cancer in cats has been notoriously difficult to diagnose early, often requiring invasive biopsies or expensive imaging after symptoms have already progressed. Veterinarians have been asking for a feline solution for years.

"Our mission is to make cancer screening a routine part of every pet's annual wellness check and following the successful international rollout of our canine cancer test, we have now demonstrated that our technology is also effective for cats.

"We look forward to completing product development and making the Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test available through our existing distribution networks including reference laboratories and point-of-care platforms."

The Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test taps into a significant, rapidly growing market:

Large Population: There are approximately 73.8 million pet cats in the United States alone 3 .

There are approximately alone . High Risk: It is estimated that approximately 1 in 5 cats will develop cancer in their lifetime 4 . Feline lymphoma, the most common cancer in the species, is a primary target for the Nu.Q® assay.

It is estimated that approximately will develop cancer in their lifetime . Feline lymphoma, the most common cancer in the species, is a primary target for the Nu.Q® assay. The "Senior" Segment: Over 25% of U.S. cats are considered seniors (aged 8+) 5 , representing a recurring annual screening opportunity for over 18 million pets in the U.S. 3,5

Over are considered seniors (aged 8+) , representing a recurring annual screening opportunity for over 18 million pets in the U.S. Market Growth: The North American veterinary oncology market is projected to reach $1.77 billion by 2025, with the feline segment expected to grow at a faster Compound Annual Growth Rate than the canine segment due to increasing owner awareness and a growing focus on feline-specific treatments"6.

Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition commented:

"This represents a tremendous commercial opportunity for Volition:

the publication of this study in a peer reviewed journal is expected subsequently to unlock a $5 million contractual milestone payment.

we will also generate ongoing revenue, in this large and growing market where our technology meets an unmet need

"The Nu.Q® Vet Canine test is already available in more than 20 countries, and we believe the addition of a feline equivalent could potentially double our total addressable market in the companion animal space."

About Volition

About Volition: Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Safe Harbor Statement

