VolitionRx Limited Announces Details for Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases in both humans and animals, announced further details of the capital markets day event it will host on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To join the event LIVE please register here.

Cameron Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the live-streamed event along with other members of the Executive Management team.

The presentation will focus on new data, and the launch and commercial roll out of the company's first product, the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test, which is on target for a launch this year, and will also provide an update on recent developments and Volition's activities, including new and ongoing clinical trials.

Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles , Professor at Texas A&M University and Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC will present the product launch data for the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test.



, Professor at and Chief Medical Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC will present the product launch data for the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test. Dr. Gaetan Michel , Chief Executive Officer of Belgian Volition SPRL and Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC will discuss the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test launch and roll-out plan.



, Chief Executive Officer of Belgian Volition SPRL and Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC will discuss the Nu.Q™ Vet Cancer Screening Test launch and roll-out plan. Dr. Jason Terrell , Chief Medical Officer of Volition will present new clinical data for our Nu.Q™ platform in human blood cancer studies and discuss new and ongoing clinical trials.

To join the event LIVE please register here

A recording of the event will be posted to the Volition website on Wednesday October 21.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q™ and their respective logos are trademarks of Volition and its subsidiaries.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volition.com) or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media / Investor Contacts

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the timing of the commercial launch of Volition's test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic or prognostic products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic or prognostic products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd

Related Links

http://www.volitionrx.com

