VolitionRx Limited Announces Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 totaled approximately $10.9 million .

In February 2023, received approximately $8.0 million in net cash (before deducting offering expenses payable by Volition) through an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

Recorded approximately $300,000 in revenue in 2022, up 240% over the prior year.

in revenue in 2022, up 240% over the prior year. Received a $10 million upfront payment on signing the Heska Licensing and Supply Agreement.

During 2022, strengthened its balance sheet by adding approximately $6.4 million in net cash (before deducting offering expenses payable by Volition) through an underwritten public offering of its common stock in August.

In August 2022, announced the award of approximately $1.5 million in non-dilutive funding from Namur Invest Capital Risk in Belgium to fund an early access program for Volition's Nu.Q® product portfolio at key sites across the EU, the UK, and the U.S.

Net cash used in operating activities was $15.3 million for the full year, or a monthly average of approximately $1.3 million.

Commercial Strategy

Volition is guided by three underlying principles to its commercialization strategy with the goal of ensuring that its products:

Result in low capital expenditures for licensors and end users, and low operating expenses for Volition;



Are affordable; and



Are accessible worldwide.

Volition believes, given the global prevalence of cancer and diseases associated with NETosis, and the low-cost, accessible and routine nature of its tests, Nu.Q® could potentially be used throughout the world in both animals and humans, in multiple diseases.

Volition estimates its annual total addressable market to be approximately $70 billion worldwide including Nu.Q® Vet, Nu.Q® Discover, Nu.Q® NETs and Nu.Q® Cancer.

Personnel/ Operational

Strengthened its corporate functions of Human Resources, Legal, Information Technology and Commercial and expanded its manufacturing capabilities to lay foundations for the anticipated growth in a range of product areas.

Intellectual Property

34 patent families (plus three in-licensed families) covering both human and animal use of Volition's Nucleosomics™ platform.

97 granted patents (12 in the U.S., 15 in Europe, and 70 rest of world).

, and 70 rest of world). 122 patents pending worldwide.

Nu.Q® Vet

Executed global licensing and supply agreements for the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test with two of the industry's leading companies, Heska and IDEXX, as well as with several other providers. Volition continues to advance negotiations with other potential licensing partners with the goal of making Nu.Q® Vet as accessible as possible worldwide and anticipates further announcements in 2023.

Heska

In exchange for granting Heska exclusive worldwide rights to sell the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test for companion animals at the point of care, Volition:

received a $10 million upfront payment on signing;

upfront payment on signing;

may receive up to $18 million based upon the achievement of near/mid-term milestones; and

based upon the achievement of near/mid-term milestones; and

ongoing additional revenue from the sales of key components.

In addition, Volition has granted Heska non-exclusive rights to sell the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in kit format for companion animals, through Heska's network of central reference laboratories for which Volition will receive ongoing additional revenue for such kit sales.

In February 2023, Heska commenced pre-orders of the Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen and Monitor Test to veterinarians at the point of care.

IDEXX

In exchange for granting IDEXX the rights to sell the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test worldwide through its global reference laboratory network, Volition will receive ongoing revenue from the sales of its reference laboratory kits.

In January 2023, IDEXX launched the IDEXX Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen through its U.S. reference lab network.

Nu.Q® Vet Product Updates

In August 2022, a peer-reviewed and published clinical study reported that Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test detected 76% of systemic cancers (including lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and histiocytic sarcoma) at 97% specificity versus control.

, a peer-reviewed and published clinical study reported that Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test detected 76% of systemic cancers (including lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and histiocytic sarcoma) at 97% specificity versus control. Data presented at the European Society of Veterinary Oncology Congress in May 2022 suggests that Nu.Q® Vet may also serve as a more sensitive measurement of both minimal residual disease and remission than current methods and could be a useful monitoring test for dogs with cancer.

Nu.Q® NETs

In May 2022, the Nu.Q® NETs product was CE marked for the detection and evaluation of diseases associated with NETosis on two platforms (ELISA plates and i-10), enabling clinical use in more than 27 countries across Europe.

, the Nu.Q® NETs product was CE marked for the detection and evaluation of diseases associated with NETosis on two platforms (ELISA plates and i-10), enabling clinical use in more than 27 countries across . Volition believes Nu.Q® NETs will have wide applicability for diseases with a NETs component (such as sepsis, COVID-19, influenza, thrombosis etc.) and potentially could enable the stratification of patients with a high level of NETs, allowing physicians to rapidly triage these patients, and monitor their disease progression and response to treatment.

In 2022, Volition published a peer reviewed paper and two posters; the key finding reported is that levels of NETosis as measured by Volition's Nu.Q® NETs test are highly elevated in sepsis and moreover that the test results correlate very well with the severity of disease (Sequential Organ Failure Assessment) score.

In August 2022, Volition appointed DXOCRO, a contract research organization specializing in the commercialization of diagnostic biomarker technologies, to spearhead Volition's clinical product development and FDA regulatory programs in the United States.

, Volition appointed DXOCRO, a contract research organization specializing in the commercialization of diagnostic biomarker technologies, to spearhead Volition's clinical product development and FDA regulatory programs in . DXOCRO is undertaking large-scale finding studies across multiple sites using Volition's Nu.Q® platform to determine clinical utility in sepsis and cancer with a goal that one or more of such studies will support an application to the FDA's Breakthrough Device Program.

The first phase of the study focused on sepsis has been completed and an application to the FDA's Breakthrough Device Program is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2023.

Nu.Q® Cancer

Announced Volition's participation in a government-backed prospective study to evaluate the performance of blood biomarkers in the early detection of lung cancer with Hospices Civils de Lyon ("HCL"), France's second largest university hospital.

("HCL"), second largest university hospital. The Lyonnaise Initiative for the Initiation of Lung Cancer Screening ("ILYAD") is a wide-ranging clinical study assessing the feasibility of a lung cancer screening program and the effectiveness of screening.

The ILYAD study will evaluate the performance of Volition's Nu.Q® test as a blood biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer, when used alone and in conjunction with CT scan, with the ultimate goal of developing a national screening program in France.

. Volition has conducted a retrospective proof of concept with HCL in lung cancer, the results of which will be presented at an upcoming conference.

Completed the National Taiwan University Lung study, analysis is underway with publication expected thereafter.

Nu.Q® Capture

Nu.Q® Capture, when used in combination with either sequencing, mass spectrometry and/or Volition's Nu.Q® assays could potentially aid diagnosis, treatment selection, and both treatment and disease monitoring in addition to aiding biomarker discovery. The aim is to provide accurate, lower cost and easier-to-use tests than those currently available.

The Nu.Q® Capture program now has several strands of technology which:

essentially remove background noise, thereby amplifying the cancer signal,



look to identify the signal in a novel way including through mass spectrometry, or



isolate various chromatin fragments, including nucleosomes and transcription factors.

Upcoming Milestones

Drive near term revenue in the following key areas:

Achieve the remaining milestones under the Heska agreement and receive further milestone payments of potentially $13 million expected in 2023, and a further $5 million anticipated in 2024.

expected in 2023, and a further anticipated in 2024.

Sales of key components of point of care test with Heska.



Sales of kits from non-exclusive agreements for the use of Nu.Q® Vet via central reference labs to Heska, IDEXX, and others.



License of Volition's technology, with a particular but not exclusive focus on Nu.Q® Vet.



Fulfill ongoing and enter into new Nu.Q® Discover agreements.



Sales of disease monitoring tests (e.g. sepsis and COVID-19).

Continue to progress the research program for the use of Nu.Q® in NETosis and submit an application to the FDA's Breakthrough Device Program anticipated in the first half of 2023.

Continue to advance the previously announced large-scale blood, lung, and colorectal cancer trials in Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

, , and the U.S. Publish several abstracts and peer-reviewed scientific papers with clinical results showing the robustness and utility of its Nu.Q® platform.

Advance the development of Nu.Q® Capture products to proof of concept.

Continued focus on filing patents to expand and extend Volition's intellectual property portfolio, and protect the large number of patents already granted.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

