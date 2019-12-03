VolitionRx Limited Announces Proof of Concept Data in Lymphoma and Leukemia

Commenting on these results Dr. Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer at Volition said, "This is a very exciting outcome as we continue the development of our assays beyond colorectal, lung and prostate cancer. We have previously announced results from both single assay and panels of Nu.Q™ biomarkers but the results of this discovery study are the best single Nu.Q™ assay result in any cancer we have demonstrated to date. We are delighted to report such promising results for Nu.Q™'s ability to detect a range of blood cancers in this small study.

The objective of this proof of concept study was to investigate a range of cancer conditions not previously studied for detection using Nu.Q™ assays and the results showed remarkable detection for all 3 blood cancers tested. The next steps are to evaluate these findings in independent larger clinical trials of symptomatic populations using Volition's automated ELISA product platform whilst we also continue pre-analytics studies".

Dr. Jason Terrell, Chief Medical Officer at Volition said, "This is an important finding for us. These types of hematopoietic malignancies are difficult to diagnose. Symptoms are often vague and non-specific such as fatigue and recurrent infections and yet the definitive diagnostic tools of bone marrow or lymph node biopsy are invasive and can be expensive. There are over 700,000 new cases of NHL, ALL and AML diagnosed globally each year and approximately 415,000 deaths. Whilst clearly more studies need to be conducted, we hope that a routine blood test using our Nu.Q™ technology could lead to earlier diagnosis."

About the Study

Commercially obtained patient blood plasma samples were taken from 62 healthy volunteers (mean age 45 years) as well as approximately 300 patients previously diagnosed with bladder, bone, brain, esophageal, head and neck, melanoma, skin, uterine, or cervical cancers (mean age 56 years) and 54 subjects diagnosed with hematopoietic cancers (mean age 57 years).

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a majority-owned subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

