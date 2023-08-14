VolitionRx Limited Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

"I am delighted to report that we submitted a Breakthrough Device Designation Request to the FDA in June for our Nu.Q® technology in relation to sepsis. This was a milestone moment in our company's history and for the first time we are in active discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We believe that our case is strong, and we look forward to reaching agreement on a clear regulatory pathway to approval, for what we believe would be a pioneering product."

"We continued making considerable progress with our Centers of Excellence in Europe for Nu.Q® NETs, with the first clinical paper resulting from one Center already submitted for peer review and look forward to hosting a Key Opinion Leader Roundtable Event focused on sepsis in September," commented Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition.

"We are also getting closer to our goal of making our canine cancer screening and monitoring test accessible worldwide, through our current relationships, and through expected additional launches in large markets later this year.

"I am pleased to report that in the first half of 2023 we have already exceeded the total full year revenue we recorded in 2022 with total revenue to June 30th of $366,000. Revenue for the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test grew five-fold over the prior year, reflecting sales of the reference kits through our global supply agreements."

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 , totaled approximately $19.7 million compared with $10.9 million at the end of 2022.

, totaled approximately compared with at the end of 2022. Received approximately $17.6 million net of underwriter's fees and commissions in cash through an underwritten public offering of its common stock in June.

net of underwriter's fees and commissions in cash through an underwritten public offering of its common stock in June. Expect to receive a further $13 million in milestone payments from Heska Corporation and additional significant non-dilutive funding from several Belgian agencies.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

