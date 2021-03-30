VolitionRx Limited Appoints Dr. Tom Butera DVM as Chief Executive Officer for Volition Veterinary Subsidiary

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases in both humans and animals, announced today the appointment, effective May 1, 2021, of Dr. Tom Butera DVM, to the position of Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, assuming such role from Dr. Gaetan Michel who continues to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Volition and Chief Executive Officer of Belgian Volition.

"We are delighted that Tom has agreed to lead our Veterinary subsidiary. Tom is a proven entrepreneur, innovator and value-based leader in the veterinary healthcare field, and we are confident he will bring a deep scientific understanding, as well as valuable strategic, operational and management experience to the role," commented Cameron Reynolds, Group Chief Executive Officer, of Volition. "This is a key time for Volition Veterinary as the beta launch in Texas continues to facilitate real-world learnings which will help shape the marketing mix before our planned launch nationally across the U.S. in the next few months."

"My vision for Volition Veterinary is to ensure the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Wellness Test and all subsequent products become the 'first line cancer diagnostic of choice' for small and large animal veterinarians, firstly in the U.S. and then throughout the world," said Dr. Butera. "I am looking forward to reviewing the Texas beta launch, conducting the Asian and European beta launches and, most importantly, establishing the sales and distribution model for Nu.Q® Vet products worldwide, including licensing and distribution discussions with large multinational Veterinary companies."

Dr. Butera will continue to serve in his current role of Business Development Director at Veterinary Centers of America (VCA), part of Mars Veterinary Health, before assuming the new CEO position with Volition Veterinary on May 1st.

Effective immediately, Dr. Butera has resigned from his positions as a non- executive member of the Board of Directors and related Committees of Volition in anticipation of taking up this executive role.

In addition to VCA, Dr. Butera's vast industry experiences includes serving as Co-Founder, Board Member and Chief Medical Officer of Pet Partners, LLC, which was acquired by Mars Veterinary Health in 2016. Dr. Butera received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Fairfield University and his DVM from the University of Missouri Veterinary School.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website volition.com or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media / Investor Contacts

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the effectiveness of Volition's blood-based diagnostic and prognostic tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases, and the timing of product launches. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic or prognostic products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic or prognostic products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries.

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd

Related Links

http://www.volitionrx.com

