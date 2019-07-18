VolitionRx Limited Commences Lung Cancer Clinical Study with Fosun Long March in China

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") has executed a contract under the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding, with Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Long March") to help introduce the Nu.Q(TM) platform to China. Based on recent promising proof-of-concept data using Volition's product-grade Nu.Q assays, the parties have commenced a clinical study in China in lung cancer.

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition, commented: "We are happy to have executed this agreement with Fosun Long March and are delighted that the clinical study is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of this year."

Dr. Yuejian Zhang, Chairman of Fosun Long March, remarked: "We were impressed with Volition's preliminary data, particularly in lung cancer, and are happy to have started work on these initial clinical studies. Whilst China represents a little under 20% of the world's population, it accounted for almost 24% of cancer diagnoses and 30% of cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2018, almost a third of which were due to lung cancer and colorectal cancer. We look forward to completing this important study and working together with Volition to launch Nu.Q in China."

"The need for a simple, easy to use, cost effective test for cancer is truly universal and we hope very much that our Nu.Q tests can help revolutionize the way cancer is diagnosed worldwide," commented Cameron Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Volition. "We see Asia, and particularly lung cancer in China, as a key market for Volition. We are excited about the commencement of our work in China and look forward to a successful collaboration with Fosun Long March."

About Fosun Long March

Established in 1989, Fosun Long March is the investment platform of in-vitro diagnostics division of Fosun Pharma Group and has since accelerated merger and acquisition of new products introduction into China. With its wide range of in-vitro diagnostics products, strength in manufacturing and strong nation-wide sales network, Fosun Long March is one of the most influential brands in in-vitro diagnostics in China.

Fosun Long March's network and expertise will assist Volition with the facilitation and coordination of the collection, provision and testing of blood samples using Volition's proprietary Nu.Q(TM) assays for the clinical studies, with Fosun's hospitals, research institutions and clinics, as well as other third-party hospitals, universities, research institutions and clinics in China.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics(TM), which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are currently centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volitionrx.com) or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media / Investor Contacts

Louise Batchelor, Volition mediarelations@volitionrx.com +44 (0)7557 774620 Scott Powell, Volition investorrelations@volitionrx.com +1 (646) 650 1351 Joseph Green, Edison Advisors jgreen@edisongroup.com +1 (646) 653 7030



Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the timing of the completion of the clinical studies under the agreement with Fosun Long March Medical Science Co., Ltd., the effectiveness of Volition's blood-based diagnostic tests as well as Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products in the clinical IVD market; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic products Volition might develop; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics market and its rapid technological change; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics(TM) and Nu.Q(TM) as well as their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd

Related Links

http://www.volitionrx.com

