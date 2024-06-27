VolitionRx Limited Issues Mid-Year Review Ahead of 2024 Annual Meeting

HENDERSON, Nev., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has issued a mid-year review to stockholders, ahead of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on July 2, 2024.

Volition's mid-year review encompasses key highlights including:

Expanding access to the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test – now available for purchase in 15 countries worldwide.

Engaging in active commercial discussions with significant players in the liquid biopsy, IVD, sepsis and oncology space.

Preparing Data Rooms for potential near-term licensing opportunities.

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"So far this year we have successfully supported our veterinary licensing and distribution partners to launch our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer test and progressed our Nu.Q® NETs product for sepsis, Nu.Q® Lung Cancer and Capture-PCR™ technologies to be ready for licensing.

"We have a large amount of study data that we expect is close to being ready for inclusion in the data rooms and we have interest from key industry players. Our focus in the second half of 2024 will include negotiating our first licensing deal in the human space.

"We believe we have made great progress in our mission throughout the first half of 2024; some fantastic achievements by our whole team across the different pillars, further broadening and strengthening our Intellectual Property portfolio and representing, in our opinion, several significant commercial opportunities that are ready for commercialization through licensing. We have plans in place for the remainder of this year and beyond. Exciting times ahead!"

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

