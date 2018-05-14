VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference Date: Tuesday - Thursday, May 15-17, 2018 Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV





Persons attending the above-referenced conference who would like to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Volition management during the conference may do so by contacting Joseph Green of Edison Advisors at JGreen@edisongroup.com or Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, at S.Powell@volitionrx.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company focused on developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests designed to help diagnose a range of cancers. The tests are based on the technology platform of Nucleosomics®, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

As cancer screening programs become more widespread, Volition's products aim to help to diagnose a range of cancers quickly, simply, accurately and cost effectively. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. Volition's research and development activities are currently centered in Belgium, with additional offices in London, Texas and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market first in Europe, then in the U.S. and ultimately, worldwide.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website https://volitionrx.com/

or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media/Investor Contacts

Louise Day, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

l.day@volitionrx.com

+44 (0)7557 774620

Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

s.powell@volitionrx.com

+1 (646) 650 1351

Joseph Green, Edison Advisors

jgreen@edisongroup.com

+1 (646) 653 7030

Nucleosomics®, NuQ®, Nu.QTM and HyperGenomics® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volitionrx-limited-to-attend-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-health-care-conference-from-may-15-17-2018-300647593.html

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd

Related Links

https://volitionrx.com/

