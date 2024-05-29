VolitionRx Limited to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

HENDERSON, Nevada, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announced today that Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for one-to-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 3.30 pm ET (Track 3)

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group CEO of Volition, said: "We are dedicated to improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases such as sepsis and cancer through earlier detection, disease and treatment monitoring. We look forward to presenting our extensive portfolio of patented epigenetic technologies at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference."

Investors can schedule a one-to-one meeting with Volition's Executive Team by emailing [email protected].

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited