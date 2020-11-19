VolitionRx Limited to Present COVID-19 Data at MEDICA 2020

Volition's initial studies demonstrated that symptomatic COVID-19 patients have elevated circulating nucleosomes and, as a result, Volition has filed a novel patent for monitoring disease progression of COVID-19 and other NETosis associated infections. Preliminary results from ongoing longitudinal COVID-19 studies are expected to be released before the end of 2020. The Company plans to utilise the results of these current trials and other ongoing studies to further its aim of developing a clinically useful product to help in the COVID-19 pandemic, and potentially in other infections with dangerous complications caused by NETosis including influenza and sepsis.

The presentation, "Circulating nucleosomes as potential prognostic markers for COVID-19 disease severity" will outline the data compiled so far to support the Company's use of its Nu.Q™ Nucleosomics™ technology to identify cell free circulating nucleosomes associated with elevated NETosis - the body's immune response to an infection - in "at risk" individuals with COVID-19.

Data from two independent cohorts of COVID-19 positive patients with quantitative nucleosome immunoassays showed that nucleosomes were highly elevated in the plasma of patients with severe COVID-19, relative to healthy control subjects. The data showed that the levels of both histone 3.1 variant and citrullinated nucleosomes increased with disease severity.

The highest levels of nucleosomes were found in patients requiring artificial ventilation or extracorporeal oxygenation. Volition believes that it is possible, therefore, that nucleosomes could be used to monitor disease progression in COVID-19 positive patients and potentially other diseases such as influenza and sepsis.

Nu.Q H3.1 increased with disease severity.

Early identification and triaging of at-risk COVID-19 patients to determine those most likely to deteriorate and require critical care would enable both improved outcomes for patients and a more efficient use of critical care resources for healthcare providers.

Dr. Eccleston said: "We are very pleased to be invited to present data at the MEDICA LABMED FORUM on the work we are doing to use circulating nucleosomes to monitor COVID-19. As we see the number of cases rise again worldwide, we believe more than ever that the ability to understand disease progression and to manage resources accordingly is an important and still unmet need. We look forward to announcing further data soon."

You can view the presentation here: https://volition.com/resources/downloads/Volition-Medica-COVID-presentation.pdf

