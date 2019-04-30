Volkert Holds 87th Rank Among Nation's Top 500 Design Firms

MOBILE, Ala., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkert, Inc., a leading professional services firm in infrastructure engineering, ranked no. 87 in the just-published list of the nation's top 500 design firms for 2019, released by Engineering News-Record (ENR).

For 2019, the company maintains the highest rank it has achieved since ENR began ranking in 1965. The ranking is based on reported revenues of $187.1 million in 2018, an eight-percent increase over the previous year.

Volkert is overseeing construction engineering and inspection for the Alabama Department of Transportation on the replacement of I-59/20 through Birmingham’s central business district. (Photo courtesy of Corven Engineering)

"Volkert's business, both revenue and income, has been steadily climbing the past seven years, enabling us to break through the 'top 100' barrier on ENR's list in 2015," notes Volkert chairman Perry Hand. "We could not achieve this without the hard work of all of our associates, who are focused on the future of infrastructure. Their continued commitment to quality and service for our clients is yielding remarkable growth year over year."

"A favorable economy allowed us to continue our pace of growth last year even without an acquisition," says Jerry Stump, Volkert's president and CEO. "But along with that comes healthy competition, which drives us to differentiate ourselves on strategy and client service.

"Given the current challenges in funding for infrastructure and the technological innovation that is transforming the industry, we are focused on sustainable growth," Stump continues. "Volkert's strategy is to grow our core services to the transportation, water, and environmental sectors in new and existing geographic markets, while expanding some key service lines, such as Energy and Program Management. This is redefining how clients view us as a professional services firm."

Founded in 1925, Volkert has grown from a Southeastern transportation engineering practice to a nationwide full-service firm, serving state and federal agencies, local and municipal governments, and private industry.

Volkert's staff comprises 1,100 planning, design, and construction professionals, including civil, structural, traffic, environmental, and construction engineers, as well as program managers, real estate and GIS specialists, and landscape architects. More information about the company can be found at www.volkert.com.

