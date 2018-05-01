"This ranking is a result of the hard work and dedication of all of our associates," says Jerry Stump, Volkert's president and CEO. "Their commitment to quality and client service has yielded remarkable growth year over year since 2011.

"The higher you go in these rankings, the more intense the competition is among some very good firms," Stump continues. "For us to leap seven places in one year, within the Top 100, is truly a noteworthy achievement."

Founded in 1925, Volkert has grown from a Southeastern transportation engineering firm to include a national and international client base in transportation, energy, water, and environmental markets. Today the company is active in 24 states and the District of Columbia, serving state and federal agencies, local and municipal governments, and private industry.

"Operational excellence is a hallmark of our culture," comments David Allsbrook, chief operating officer. "Last year we exceeded 1,000 employees for the first time. For all of us, maintaining the safety of the public and our employees, while achieving the satisfaction of our clients, is our greatest priority. That focus is crucial to our success."

Volkert's staff includes civil, structural, traffic, environmental, electrical, and construction engineers, as well as program managers, real estate and GIS specialists, and landscape architects. More information about the company can be found at www.volkert.com.

For media inquiries:

Michael Deas

Director of Communications and Public Relations

(615) 656-1845, ext. 3411

michael.deas@volkert.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volkert-ranks-no-87-among-top-500-design-firms-highest-in-company-history-300639165.html

SOURCE Volkert, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.volkert.com

