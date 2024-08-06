VOLKSWAGEN CONFIRMS THE EXTENSION OF THEIR GLOBAL CREATIVE CONTRACT WITH OMNICOM & DDB

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volkswagen brand has extended their global creative contract with Omnicom's DDB for another three years which has been Volkswagen's creative agency for over six decades. The partnership between Volkswagen and DDB has produced some of the greatest and most effective creative work in history, including DDB's famous "Think Small" and "Lemon" VW Beetle campaigns which launched in 1959.

Volkswagen, DDB, and Omnicom continue to partner

More recently, DDB and other key Omnicom shops, such as AlmapBBDO in Brazil, have been working together as a united global group bringing together the best of the holding company's creative talent. In addition, Omnicom will broaden its partnership with Volkswagen to include precision marketing capabilities as they transform the company's customer experience and production processes. This newly formed group will be fully integrated with the media team at Omnicom's PHD who also had their contract renewed earlier this year.

Susanne Franz, Global CMO for Volkswagen said: "Omnicom and Volkswagen are entering a new era in how we create our communication. The DDB heritage and their depth of knowledge of the Volkswagen brand is unrivalled, and the seamless introduction and integration of new and existing Omnicom partners will take the partnership to a new level. Their care, love and passion for the Volkswagen brand is always felt by our teams."

Glen Lomas, Global President and COO of DDB Worldwide, said "Volkswagen is part of our DNA and our love for the brand is unconditional. We constantly challenge ourselves and evolve our partnership to deliver more resonant and effective work. This brilliant constellation of talent will bring the soul of the brand and what makes their cars so loved to new generations in every geography. These next three years will be our most important yet."

"We are proud of the iconic work we've done with Volkswagen over the years with DDB at the helm and we are energized about our new and evolving partnership with them," added John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "Our ability to prove to an existing client that, after many years, we are the right partner in their transformation is a clear demonstration of our ability to build strong long-term relationships, while continually adding new offerings."

This integrated global leadership group will be centered in Berlin and will continue to draw heavily on Omnicom's talent from around the globe.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eveDDB (London, Berlin, New York), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, and Track. DDB has been awarded numerous accolades from the industry's leading awards shows including 2023 Global Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and Effies US Agency of the Year in 2022 and 2023. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 13 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include MARS, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Volkswagen, JetBlue, Adidas, Lucozade, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 7,000 employees across 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its headquarters in New York, NY.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

