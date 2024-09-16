Volkswagen Financial Services U.S. and Wells Fargo announce cooperation agreement for vehicle purchase financing of Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati brands in the United States

- Wells Fargo will provide new U.S. consumer retail financing for vehicle purchase as a co-branded offering, with an estimated transition beginning in April 2025

- VWFS continues to lead VWGoA financing solutions for brand and dealer relationships while prioritizing consumer leasing and delivering usage-based products, including mobility solutions

RESTON, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), the captive financial services arm of Volkswagen Group of America, and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) today announced a multi-year co-branded agreement under which Wells Fargo will be the preferred purchase financing provider for the Volkswagen (VW), Audi, and Ducati brands in the U.S. market. This new relationship is intended to begin for Audi and VW dealers and consumers beginning in April 2025, with Ducati to follow. VWFS will continue to service existing customer contracts.

Volkswagen Financial Services will continue to lead the customer experience in the U.S. market with Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati brand partners and dealers. After this transition, VWFS will focus on consumer leasing and usage-based products, including mobility solutions, supporting Volkswagen Group's growth strategy in the U.S.

"We continuously evaluate our global business to make bold decisions that best position us in each of our markets," said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "By aligning ourselves to respond to evolving market dynamics through this partnership, we're able to more effectively support the needs of Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati while providing tremendous opportunities for Volkswagen Financial Services in the U.S. market in the future."

"This is a union of great strengths, as Volkswagen Financial Services U.S. will remain the host of automotive expertise, supporting our brands, dealers, and customers, while Wells Fargo will join us in offering their retail financial services capabilities and comprehensive balanced book to offer outstanding retail solutions," said Ernst Jan van Eijkelenburg, President and CEO for VW Credit, Inc., and Region Manager for the North American Region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wells Fargo will provide a dedicated purchase experience for more than 600 Volkswagen, 300 Audi, and 130 Ducati dealerships in the U.S.

"We are proud of working with Volkswagen Financial Services U.S. to take another significant step forward in the ongoing transformation of our Auto business," said Tanya Sanders, head of Wells Fargo Auto. "Our two companies share a commitment to continuously innovating and creating great experiences, and this relationship will deliver a superior experience for VW, Audi, and Ducati dealers and customers."

About Volkswagen Group of America

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. VWGoA houses the U.S. operations of a worldwide family of distinguished and exciting brands including Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Volkswagen and is the sole importer and distributer of Bugatti and Rimac vehicles in the U.S. VWGoA also operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. VW Credit, Inc. (doing business as "Volkswagen Financial Services"), a wholly owned subsidiary of VWGoA, provides financial services and innovative mobility solutions. Electrify America, another VWGoA subsidiary, is building a publicly-accessible, nation-wide electric vehicle charging network. VWGoA's autonomous vehicle (AV) technology subsidiary, ADMT LLC, tests and proves AV technology. VWGoA's headquarters are in Reston, Va. The company has approximately 10,000 employees in the United States and sells its vehicles through a network of approximately 1,000 independent dealers.

About Volkswagen Financial Services

VW Credit, Inc., dba Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), was founded in 1981 as the captive financial services arm of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. and is affiliated with Volkswagen of America, Inc., Audi of America, Inc. and Ducati North America, Inc. VWFS offers services to Volkswagen, Audi, Ducati customers, and authorized dealers as Volkswagen Financial Services, Volkswagen Credit, Audi Financial Services, and Ducati Financial Services. The company offers competitive financial products and services to customers and authorized dealers in the United States. VWFS is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

"Volkswagen", "Audi," "Ducati", all model names and the Volkswagen logo are registered trademarks of Volkswagen AG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

