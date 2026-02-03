Volkswagen invites a new generation to live life in the driver's seat with its new 'Drivers wanted' campaign

A 30-second version of "The Great Invitation: Drivers wanted" will debut in the second half of the Big Game

Directed by Leigh Powis of ProdCo, the advertising spot kicks off a campaign highlighting all the ways you can say 'yes' in life

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen of America today announced the launch of a bold new chapter for Drivers wanted®, reimagining a defining part of Volkswagen's creative history for a new era. Debuting ahead of the Big Game, the campaign invites a new generation to embrace individuality, curiosity, and saying yes when opportunity calls.

Volkswagen reimagines its iconic ‘Drivers wanted’ campaign ahead of the Big Game

The campaign launches today with a 90-second film entitled "The Great Invitation: Drivers wanted." A 30-second version of the spot will air during the second half of the Super Bowl on NBC and the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo. The film follows 2024's game day commercial, "An American Love Story," which celebrated the brand's 75 years in America.

First produced in the late 1990s, 'Drivers wanted' has long stood for Volkswagen's human-centric approach to design, performance, and culture. Today, the campaign offers a forward-looking invitation, calling on a new generation to say yes to possibility, originality, and optimism by living life in the driver's seat. The campaign was created in collaboration with Volkswagen's longstanding creative and advertising agency, Johannes Leonardo.

Set to a classic early 90's hip hop anthem, the film moves with the irreverent, infectious energy that has always defined 'Drivers wanted.' The 1992 track serves as another layer to Volkswagen's invitation, urging people to jump in, say yes, and move through life with intention. It's a knowing nod to the original era of 'Drivers wanted,' reintroduced for a new audience with the same spirit and energy.

The spot was directed by Leigh Powis of ProdCo, whose kinetic and authentic approach captured the fresh energy of Volkswagen's evolved brand direction. Shot on location in Houston, Texas, with a team including stylist Kelle Kutsugeras and production designer Arabella Serrell, the film is rooted in Volkswagen's long-held belief that driving is about much more than getting from point A to point B.

Throughout the campaign, viewers encounter a series of invitations— a group of friends inviting their friend to dance in the rain, a dust-covered Golf GTI with "call me" scrawled beneath a phone number. These moments capture the spirit of saying yes—a declaration that echoes the original campaign's mission to invite young consumers to blaze their own trails and drive culture forward.

"Our passion has always been about our cars and our people; our drivers, our dealers, our employees," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "This campaign celebrates that connection and invites everyone to share in the joy of driving a Volkswagen."

"Now is the perfect moment to remind our enthusiasts why they love Volkswagen and to welcome others to join in," said Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Brand Marketing, Volkswagen of America. "'Drivers wanted' is more than a message; it's an invitation to take the wheel, experience the freedom and fun of the road."

Drivers will experience the campaign through multiple touchpoints beyond the Big Game, including a presenting sponsorship throughout the month of February with "Anything Goes," the podcast hosted by content creator and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain. The campaign will also feature premium out-of-home placements in New York City's Times Square and a comprehensive social media campaign across owned and paid channels.

In addition, Volkswagen will extend a limited-time offer to current owners through the myVW app and targeted owner email communications. The promotion will include a 25 percent discount on all Driver Gear merchandise and will run through midnight EST on February 9.

Following Sunday's game, a 30-second version of "The Great Invitation" will be available online, including vw.com, YouTube, and Instagram. Watch the 90-second extended film here: https://youtu.be/uyE4IZDPdBg

