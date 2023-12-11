VOLLERS announces new Executive Vice President: Chris Vollers

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vollers , a family-owned full-service solutions provider for construction services, has announced that Chris Vollers will become Executive Vice President of VOLLERS. In this new role, Chris will continue to lead the business development efforts of VOLLERS, while adopting new operational responsibilities.

This latest development is in recognition of Chris Vollers' leadership acumen and signals a continued commitment to being a "family of excellence" for their clients, contractors, and community.

In his new role as Executive Vice President, Chris will integrate his profound knowledge of sales with an enhanced focus on client relationship management in operations. We are confident that this strategic shift will not only strengthen our operational excellence but also amplify our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. We are excited to see him bring his insight and strategic thinking to this new role, fostering deeper client relationships and operational efficiencies. Chris' leadership will be pivotal in steering VOLLERS through its next phase of growth and continuing our legacy of excellence that has been a hallmark since our founding in 1949.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chris on this well-deserved promotion and look forward with anticipation to the new heights VOLLERS will reach under his leadership.

"There's no better choice. I am excited to see what Chris is going bring to this role and VOLLERS in the future," says Brendan Murray, President. "He has the onsite experience, the business acumen, and the vision to both elevate the brand and serve our customers and community better."

"I am immensely humbled by this opportunity and honored to build upon the great reputation the VOLLERS organization has worked so hard for," says Chris. "I look forward to expanding my role to impacting the operations of the business as we build towards the future together."

To stay informed about growth and upcoming projects, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About VOLLERS:

For over 70 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. From site preparation to a wide range of utilities and infrastructure enhancements on private and public projects, VOLLERS stands alone in its capabilities and dedication to client satisfaction and employee safety. Inspired from a legacy shaped by founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the Management Team continues to maintain and strengthen the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services with an unequivocal devotion to job site safety.

About Chris Vollers:

Chris started his career at VOLLERS in his early teenage years, working in the equipment shop and laboring in the field. He graduated from NJIT with an MBA and returned to the business full-time, initially serving as a project engineer before advancing to the position of general superintendent. After years working in the field, he stepped into the business development role, where he cultivated relationships between clients and partners. He now begins his work as Executive Vice President of VOLLERS.

SOURCE Vollers Inc.