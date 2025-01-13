VOLLERS Announces Transition to Employee Ownership

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS , a family of integrated construction service companies, that includes Vollers Excavating & Construction, Inc., HVI Services, LLC, Layout Inc., and has a strategic partnership with Assuncao Brothers, Inc., is proud to announce its transition to 100% employee ownership.

This transition marks a significant milestone in the company's history, reinforcing its commitment to its employees and ensuring the longevity of the company's legacy. In 2024, VOLLERS celebrated 75 years in business. Leadership will remain under the current executive leadership team, led by Brendan Murray (CEO) and Chris Vollers (President), as well as the current Board of Directors.

"This announcement could not come at a better time in the life of VOLLERS," says Murray. "We have just celebrated 75 years in business, and the opportunity to recognize our employees through this transition is the greatest way to celebrate."

"This transition honors the legacy of my grandparents, Herb and Nancy Vollers, who built this company on the foundation of family, hard work, and dedication," says Chris Vollers. "We are excited to empower our employees as stewards of the company's future, ensuring that their hard work directly contributes to their financial and professional growth."

"We have always said that our employees are our biggest priority. Our team is where the production happens, where customers are served, where community interface takes place. To us, there was no other option than enabling the employees to own and operate the company in the future," says Tom Vollers, Chairman of the Board.

"VOLLERS has cultivated a culture defined by commitment, dependability, and an unwavering sense of pride in our work, making the transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) a natural evolution of who we are," says Carol Weisneck, Director of Human Resources.

About VOLLERS:

For over 75 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. From site preparation to a wide range of utilities and infrastructure enhancements on private and public projects, VOLLERS stands alone in its capabilities and dedication to client satisfaction and employee safety. Inspired from a legacy shaped by founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the Management Team continues to maintain and strengthen the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services with an unequivocal devotion to job site safety.

