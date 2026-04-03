VOLLERS Appoints Taylor Van Slyck as Chief Financial Officer

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS, a family of integrated construction service companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Van Slyck as Chief Financial Officer of VOLLERS, Inc.

Taylor Van Slyck : Chief Financial Officer - Vollers, Inc.

Taylor brings experience in public accounting, strategic advisory, and financial leadership to the role. Before joining VOLLERS, she served as Director of Growth & Client Solutions at Wiss and began her career at PwC in New York City. She was first introduced to VOLLERS while serving as an advisor to Layout, where she developed a strong understanding of the business and built relationships across the team.

"Taylor is a great fit for VOLLERS because she brings the conservative nature you want in a CFO, balanced with the entrepreneurial spirit and progressiveness that define VOLLERS. We also had the opportunity to get to know Taylor well while she was consulting with the business before the role became permanent. As we continue to implement our strategy, the role of a highly qualified CFO has become increasingly important, and Taylor's experience across both large firms and smaller entities will help lead VOLLERS into the future," said Brendan Murray, CEO of VOLLERS, Inc.

In her new role, Taylor will concentrate on enhancing the company's accounting and finance operations to help drive ongoing growth throughout the organization.

"I'm looking forward to further strengthening our accounting and finance capabilities as VOLLERS continues to expand. We have ambitious plans ahead, and my priority is to ensure the business scales efficiently to support that growth over the long term," said Taylor Van Slyck.

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About VOLLERS:

For more than 75 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. Today, as a 100% employee-owned company, VOLLERS continues to build on that legacy through its family of integrated construction service companies, including Vollers Excavating & Construction, Inc., HVI Services, LLC, Layout, Inc., and its strategic partnership with Assuncao Brothers, Inc. VOLLERS remains committed to customer satisfaction, timely delivery, quality construction services, and an unwavering devotion to job site safety.

About Taylor Van Slyck:

Taylor Van Slyck brings a background in public accounting, CFO advisory, and strategic client service to her role as Chief Financial Officer of VOLLERS, Inc. Prior to joining VOLLERS, she held leadership roles at Wiss, where she supported outsourced accounting and ad hoc CFO services, business process reviews, interim controllership work, and operational improvements. She also helped lead complex government relief initiatives, including Employee Retention Credit and PPP loan funding and forgiveness efforts. Outside of her professional work, Van Slyck is active in the New York State Society of CPAs and her alma mater, Virginia Tech. She currently serves as Vice President of the Manhattan/Bronx Board of Directors for the NYCPA, President-Elect of the Moynihan Scholarship Fund, and Chair of the ACIS Emerging Leaders Board. In 2024, she was named a recipient of the NYCPA Emerging Leader Award.

SOURCE Vollers, Inc.