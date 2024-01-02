VOLLERS, Inc. Enhances its Portfolio with the Strategic Acquisition of LAYOUT, Inc.

Vollers Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 17:01 ET

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS, Inc. (VOLLERS), the holding company that owns or partners with quality construction services brands such as Vollers Excavating, HVI Services, Aspen Landscaping and Assuncao Brothers, Inc., proudly announces the acquisition of Layout, Inc. (Layout), one of New Jersey's most recognized construction survey firms. This acquisition broadens VOLLERS' array of services in the construction industry through its distinct and operationally independent entities.  

Brendan Murray, current President of VOLLERS, will expand his leadership role by assuming the role of President at Layout. Giuseppe Messina Jr., from VOLLERS, has been appointed as Vice President of Survey at Layout. James Flores, from Layout, has been appointed as Director of Project Management.

"Success in construction is not just about project completion; it's about fostering a culture of efficiency, innovation, and excellence. We're not just building projects, we're building companies that lead the construction industry," states Brendan Murray. "Adding Layout, Inc. to the VOLLERS family of companies enriches our mission and enhances our service offerings across the entire construction community."

Layout comes to VOLLERS as a robust business with a strong history of managing complex and substantial infrastructure projects in the region. The synergy between VOLLERS and Layout promises significant value for clients, combining VOLLERS' world-class management capabilities with Layout's surveying expertise to meet evolving market demands with industry-leading effectiveness.

"I am very honored to be given the opportunity to bring these two well-respected organizations together," says Giuseppe Messina Jr. "I look forward to leading a diverse and talented team in our unwavering commitment and dedication to providing top-tier service in the Survey industry."

About VOLLERS, Inc.:

For over 70 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. Building on the legacy of founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services through its portfolio of partner and owned entities, including Vollers Excavating, HVI Services, Aspen Landscaping, Assuncao Brothers, Inc., and now, Layout, Inc.

