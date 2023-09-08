VOLLERS welcomes Todd Andrews as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Vollers Inc.

08 Sep, 2023, 13:48 ET

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS, a family-owned full-service civil construction solutions provider, has named Todd Andrews its new Chief Financial Officer. This milestone is the latest advancement in the company's strategy and signals a continued commitment to growth through acquisitions. His contributions will enhance the success of the VOLLERS organization, as well as its partners, clients, employees, and communities.

Todd Andrews comes to VOLLERS with over 20 years of experience with well-known firms in the heavy civil construction industry. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer for The Stavola Companies based in Tinton Falls, NJ, another long-standing family-owned company, and major supplier of construction materials in New Jersey. Previously, he spent 17 years with Moretrench American Corporation in Rockaway, NJ, an employee-owned nationally recognized leader in civil, geotechnical, and industrial construction, prior to their acquisition by Keller North America in 2018.

"Todd is an accomplished executive with an eye for strategy and process improvement. He has a track record of growing companies, both organically and through acquisitions, by building professional teams and effective systems," says Brendan Murray, President of VOLLERS. "His appointment as CFO is a significant step in our strategic growth plan, as we expand our reach in the industry and continuously look for ways to better serve our customers and communities."

In his new position, Andrews will direct all financial operations of Vollers, Inc. This will allow him to lead the evolution of enterprise financial systems and advise on all strategic initiatives. He will serve all VOLLERS business units and partner entities including Vollers Excavating and Construction, Vollers Demolition, HVI Services, Aspen Landscaping, and ABI Concrete, with more expansion to follow. He will serve as a key member of the executive team, drawing on his years of experience to provide leadership and direction. He holds a BS in Business Administration majoring in Finance from Iowa State University, and an MS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Todd, his wife Sally, their son Evan, and their greyhound Norma live in Bridgewater, NJ.

"VOLLERS is a proven industry leader and I'm thrilled to join the team.", says Todd Andrews, "I've always been impressed by their people, capabilities, and reputation for doing business the right way. I've had the good fortune of working with many talented and respected people in our industry, for which I'm very grateful. I'll draw from those experiences as I help strengthen the VOLLERS organization and set the course for the future."

To stay informed about VOLLERS growth and upcoming projects, follow us on LinkedIn.

To learn about building your professional career at VOLLERS, please visit the careers section of our website at vollerscompany.com/careers.

About VOLLERS:

For over 70 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. Inspired from a legacy shaped by founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the VOLLERS team continues to maintain and strengthen the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and timely delivery of services with an unequivocal devotion to job site safety.

From site preparation to a wide range of utilities and infrastructure enhancements on private and public projects, Vollers stands alone in its capabilities and dedication to client satisfaction and employee safety.

SOURCE Vollers Inc.

