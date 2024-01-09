Volley Launches LLM Game That Players Can Speak To

Leading voice AI game developer launches "20 Questions" game featuring AI Riddlemaster

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley , the leading creator of voice AI games, announced today the launch of "Volley's 20 Questions" in the Amazon Alexa Skill Store. Volley's 20 Questions is one of the first Large-Language-Model-based voice games to allow for open-ended voice conversations with an AI character. The game is free to play for anyone with a compatible Alexa-enabled device, and fun for all ages and groups including families.

Volley's 20 Questions is one of the first LLM-based games that players can speak to naturally using just their voice. Post this Volley's 20 Questions - Home Screen Volley's 20 Questions - How to Play Screen Volley's 20 Questions

To start the game, players simply need to say "Alexa, open Volley Games" to their Alexa-enabled device. From there, players can engage in natural, back-and-forth conversation with an AI Riddlemaster: asking questions, getting hints, and even discussing the confines of "yes or no questions" just like they would with a human opponent.

"The launch of Volley's 20 Questions marks a major milestone in gaming," says Max Child, CEO & Co-Founder of Volley. "It's one of the first LLM-based games that players can speak to naturally using just their voice. As long as the player understands the rules of the game, they can say nearly anything and have the AI Riddlemaster understand and respond appropriately. Adapting 20 Questions, a beloved classic pastime that most of our players are already familiar with, was a natural first step for LLM gaming."

Volley offers top games including Song Quiz and Question of the Day on the Alexa Skill Store. Earlier this year, Volley also launched a voice gaming app on the Roku TV platform, currently offering Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. The company's unique approach to AI-powered voice games is redefining the gaming industry, with more than 100 million game sessions played per year.

About Volley

Volley is the leading creator of voice AI games. More than twenty million players play Volley's titles including Song Quiz, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price is Right on connected devices like Amazon Alexa and Roku. Founded by Max Child and James Wilsterman in 2016, Volley is shaping the future of voice-controlled entertainment. For more information, visit volleythat.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Volley