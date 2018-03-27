Volley Media Announces Volley -- A Revolutionary New Way to Capture and Share Live Event Video

"Volley represents a huge advance for event audiences and organizers. It's the first app to effectively marry live events, video broadcasts and social media for the benefit of brands, audiences and their extended networks," said Steve Jones, Co-Founder of Volley Media. "Volley delivers on the promise of brands' number-one experiential content focus: capturing, leveraging and sharing more video at their live events."

A Win-Win for Brands and Audiences

With Volley, audiences can easily and instantly capture, edit, curate, and distribute custom moments from brands' high-quality, brand-compliant, HD AV broadcasts. Because Volley captures and captions footage both before and after the instant a user clicks the Volley button, audiences can relax and enjoy the show. The simple and intuitive user interface makes it easy to immediately edit, save and share a Volley. And with Volley's unique and scalable cloud architecture, there's no file to save or send, just a link, which eliminates bandwidth or storage issues.

No other video capture and sharing app offers the amplification power of Volley. Any HD video broadcast can be Volley-enabled in less than 24 hours, making it easy for brands to share high-value video content with audiences who then share that content with their own extended networks. With Volley, audiences become curators and distributors, enabling them to grow their own social networks and brands to greatly extend the reach of their content. Volley's robust analytics dashboards helps brands and audiences track performance and reach. And the ability to include customizable sponsorship headers further extends the value of Volley to brands.

Availability

Volley has already been proven in live event audiences, and future events are scheduled, including the official rollout of the app at the Experiential Marketing Summit in San Francisco, May 14–16, 2018. The app will be available to the public for free at the Apple Store and the Google Play Store beginning April 15th. Brands interested in using Volley should email info@volley.media for more information.

About Volley Media

Volley Media is changing the way the world captures and shares live video with its patent-pending video software platform, Volley. It's our mission to empower audiences by giving them an easy and simple way to capture, curate, save, and share the moments that matter most to them. No phone holding. No note taking. Just infinite and instant sharing. And what's good for audiences is also good for brands in the form of amplified content value and extended brand reach. Volley Media is funded by Growth Catalyst Partners, a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm partnering with growth companies in the business services and information sectors.

More information can be found online at volley.media. For inquiries and/or a media kit, contact info@volley.media.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volley-media-announces-volley--a-revolutionary-new-way-to-capture-and-share-live-event-video-300619932.html

SOURCE Volley Media