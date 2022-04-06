Volly Named as a HousingWire 2022 HW Tech100 Mortgage Company

Now in its 10 th year, the TECH100 Mortgage list honors the industry innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiencies, improving borrower experiences, and bringing flexibility to mortgage origination and servicing processes. The organizations on the list were measured on key technologies, quantifiable metrics, and client impacts.

"Volly's inclusion on the HW TECH100 is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and ingenuity of our team members and the value of our products and services to the mortgage industry," said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. "We are truly excited to be in the forefront of the technological transformation currently taking place in our industry. By continuing to seek new and innovative ways to improve the home financing process, we ensure that today's borrowers receive a streamlined and stress-free home purchase or refinance experience."

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable."

The Volly Platform is utilized by lenders across the country. The Platform gives lenders the ability to provide a borrower journey that uniquely blends leading-edge technologies with hands-on, personal interaction—ensuring the human element remains an integral part of what is typically a complex financial transaction. Learn more about how Volly is making mortgage marketing easier for its partners by watching the video here.

The full list of HW TECH100 honorees can be found here.

About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Visit www.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Volly



Volly powers borrower journeys with world-class lending technology and a team of marketing specialists with extensive industry experience. Volly provides an overall better financing process by ensuring that borrower, lender, and real estate professional operate in total synchronicity throughout a transaction. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

