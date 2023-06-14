NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volmex Labs, the leader in crypto volatility indices and volatility products, announced the launch of the Volmex Perpetual Futures public testnet on the Coinbase-backed Base Goerli test network. By offering the first perpetual future contracts on a crypto implied volatility index, the BVIV Index (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility Index) and EVIV Index (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility Index), Volmex Perpetual Futures are set to transform the way crypto market participants trade and invest in crypto volatility. Perpetual futures contracts on BVIV and EVIV Indices make it easier than ever for crypto traders and investors to hedge, diversify, or speculate with crypto volatility products.

Volmex Perpetual Futures Testnet Launches on Coinbase-Backed Base Network

The Volmex Perpetual Futures Exchange Protocol is underpinned by a decentralized matching engine and order book that is maintained by an independent set of off-chain relayers or relayer nodes. Orders are propagated and matched between relayers using peer-to-peer communication, removing the need for a centralized intermediary.

"The launch of the Volmex perpetual futures exchange public testnet on Base is one of the biggest milestones yet for Volmex. Perpetual future contracts on the BVIV and EVIV Indices bring an unrivaled user experience to trading the best-in-class BVIV and EVIV Indices, enabling crypto investors and traders to hedge, diversify, and/or speculate on crypto volatility." -Cole Kennelly, Founder & CEO at Volmex Labs.

Volmex perpetual futures achieve an intuitive user experience that resembles aspects of leading centralized perpetual futures offerings, though with all of the guarantees of DeFi systems and smart contracts: real-time auditability, permissionless, composability, and more. In the coming weeks, the Volmex perpetual futures public testnet will expand to additional Ethereum Layer 2 networks, such as Arbitrum, with additionally supported stablecoin collaterals, such as USDT.

Volmex's flagship BVIV and EVIV Indices gauge crypto implied volatility and measure the constant, 30-day expected volatility of the Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively, derived from real-time crypto call and put options. Volmex also builds a suite of products around the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices, which make the indices tradable and investable for hedging, speculating, and diversification. Volmex Labs is backed by leading crypto investors and trading shops including Robot Ventures, CMS Holdings, IOSG Ventures, and more.

The testnet is available only to users outside of the United States. Please see Volmex's Terms of Service at the following link for additional terms and conditions applicable to the testnet: https://volmex.finance/terms-of-service/

