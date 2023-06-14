Volmex Perpetual Futures Testnet Launches on Coinbase-Backed Base Network

News provided by

VolMEX Labs Corporation

14 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volmex Labs, the leader in crypto volatility indices and volatility products, announced the launch of the Volmex Perpetual Futures public testnet on the Coinbase-backed Base Goerli test network. By offering the first perpetual future contracts on a crypto implied volatility index, the BVIV Index (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility Index) and EVIV Index (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility Index), Volmex Perpetual Futures are set to transform the way crypto market participants trade and invest in crypto volatility. Perpetual futures contracts on BVIV and EVIV Indices make it easier than ever for crypto traders and investors to hedge, diversify, or speculate with crypto volatility products.

Continue Reading
Volmex Perpetual Futures Testnet Launches on Coinbase-Backed Base Network
Volmex Perpetual Futures Testnet Launches on Coinbase-Backed Base Network

The Volmex Perpetual Futures Exchange Protocol is underpinned by a decentralized matching engine and order book that is maintained by an independent set of off-chain relayers or relayer nodes. Orders are propagated and matched between relayers using peer-to-peer communication, removing the need for a centralized intermediary.

"The launch of the Volmex perpetual futures exchange public testnet on Base is one of the biggest milestones yet for Volmex. Perpetual future contracts on the BVIV and EVIV Indices bring an unrivaled user experience to trading the best-in-class BVIV and EVIV Indices, enabling crypto investors and traders to hedge, diversify, and/or speculate on crypto volatility." -Cole Kennelly, Founder & CEO at Volmex Labs.

Volmex perpetual futures achieve an intuitive user experience that resembles aspects of leading centralized perpetual futures offerings, though with all of the guarantees of DeFi systems and smart contracts: real-time auditability, permissionless, composability, and more. In the coming weeks, the Volmex perpetual futures public testnet will expand to additional Ethereum Layer 2 networks, such as Arbitrum, with additionally supported stablecoin collaterals, such as USDT.

Getting started with Volmex perpetual futures now:

Volmex's flagship BVIV and EVIV Indices gauge crypto implied volatility and measure the constant, 30-day expected volatility of the Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively, derived from real-time crypto call and put options. Volmex also builds a suite of products around the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices, which make the indices tradable and investable for hedging, speculating, and diversification. Volmex Labs is backed by leading crypto investors and trading shops including Robot Ventures, CMS Holdings, IOSG Ventures, and more.

The testnet is available only to users outside of the United States. Please see Volmex's Terms of Service at the following link for additional terms and conditions applicable to the testnet: https://volmex.finance/terms-of-service/

Media Contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE VolMEX Labs Corporation

Also from this source

Volmex Labs Launches Volmex Indicators, Volmex Realized Volatility Indices and Volmex Spot-Volatility Correlation Indices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.