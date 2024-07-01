VOLO Events Agency Named to Top 100 by Event Marketer

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLO Events Agency (VOLO), a premier producer of experiential marketing and live events, is proud to announce its selection on Event Marketer's prestigious 2024 IT List. This list recognizes the Top 100 Event Agencies in the experiential marketing industry based on exceptional creativity, innovation, and results.

VOLO Events Agency named Top 100 Event Agency Post this Experiential Marketing Agency - 2023 Sizzle Reel - VOLO Events Agency

"We are thrilled to be honored by Event Marketer," said Charles Marto, President and CEO of VOLO Events Agency. "In a competitive landscape filled with experiential agencies, VOLO stands out for our innovative approach to delivering extraordinary experiences and epic ROI for our clients. What sets us apart is our ability to define marquee solutions in nano time, tailor and rapidly deploy, fashion always, in all ways."

IT List acknowledges experiential marketers who fortify their event strategies to redefine the terms of the Experiential Events Industry, projected to reach $660+ Billion by 2030. VOLO made the top 100 for pioneering innovative strategies, trending with massive-scale epic activations filled with A-list music entertainment and Hollywood grade immersive environments.

This is the third award for VOLO in a year, including the fastest-growing privately held media company in America by Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000 #1), and the Best Event Technology award from BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards for a product launch.

VOLO functions as the turn-key producer for high-profile global events, including product launches, corporate conferences and bespoke concerts filled with celebrity music entertainment. Their repeated success with Fortune 500 brands has cemented VOLO's reputation as the gold standard for successfully producing the industry's largest and most complex projects.

"This recognition is a testament to our clients' trust in us," added Marto. "We look forward to continuing to create extraordinary moments for them and to help change the experiential events realm as we know it."

For more information about VOLO Events Agency and its award-winning services, please visit www.voloevents.com.

SOURCE VOLO Events Agency