Vology Names Walt Walker Chief Cloud Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vology, a leading provider of managed IT, cloud and security services, today announced that Walt Walker has been named the company's chief cloud officer. Under Walt's leadership, the company will be expanding its cloud portfolio to include innovative new offerings as well as enhancing its current cloud-centric solutions.

Many organizations today are looking to the cloud to support business resiliency efforts to reduce costs, ensure lean IT operations, guarantee scalability and high availability, increase remote work productivity, and much more. Vology offers a host of cloud-centric solutions and services that enable customers to realize these benefits, while also providing a variety of other cloud supporting services including managed, professional and field services, as well as hardware and software solutions. For example, as the current business climate forced many IT leaders to put business resiliency planning front and center, Vology has acted as the critical cloud and IT infrastructure technology partner to assist hundreds of companies not only maintain but also optimize operations and ensure business continuity.

In addition to his current role as chief innovation officer, in this new role, Walt will lead the design and build of Vology's end-to-end cloud-centric offerings. This will include increased offerings focused on cloud migration, advanced cloud connectivity, cloud security, cloud management, and more. Walt will interact with every functional area of the company to develop these new offerings, as well as improve the company's currently available cloud solutions.

"At Vology, we believe the cloud is not simply a destination; it should be a strategic business decision," said Tom York, CEO of Vology. "We're dedicated to embracing innovation across Vology and Walt's leadership will be critical in fulfilling our mission of building and delivering end-to-end cloud-centric solutions and services, and making customer experience an obsession."

To learn more about how Vology is putting its cloud-centric approach into action, join Walt on Wednesday, August 5th at 12:00 pm EST for the "Creating the Future of Work" webinar. This presentation will detail how to use technology to drive strategic innovation that will deliver growth and value, and create a highly optimized IT infrastructure to enable the future of work. Walt will also highlight the example of how, through the use of the cloud, Vology was able to move its own workforce to an optimized remote infrastructure model in less than a week when the COVID-19 situation mandated it. Click here to register.

About Vology

Vology is a leading provider of managed IT, cloud and security services as part of technology solutions that drive digital transformation and enable growth. As an end-to-end cloud solutions provider offering assessment, migration, and hosting services, along with its unique customer portal, OPUS, that enables seamless self-service provisioning, Vology helps mid-size enterprises reduce IT costs, improve customer service, and boost productivity.

Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 215,000 devices at 40,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. Vology is ranked as a leading Managed Services Provider on the 2019 MSP 501 list and the CRN Solution Provider 500, MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists. To learn more about Vology, visit vology.com. To keep up with industry trends and news, read Vology's blog. Connect with Vology on Linkedln and Twitter.

