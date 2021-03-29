Volonic Debuts With $250,000 Solid Gold Wireless Charging Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volonic – a luxury lifestyle brand fusing innovative technologies with fashionable works of art – announced today the official launch and immediate availability of the Volonic Valet 3, the world's first customizable, free placement wireless charging solution. To celebrate the introduction of the brand and its Valet 3, Volonic is offering pre-orders for a special-edition Volonic Valet 3 LE featuring a solid gold frame created from over 1,500 grams of 18-karat yellow gold.

The charging surface of the limited-edition Volonic Valet 3 LE will feature 100% authentic Vicuna Wool – a fabric once reserved for royalty and recognized to be the rarest, softest and most expensive fiber in the world – imported from Peru. The purchase price of this limited-edition Volonic Valet 3 LE will fluctuate with the daily value of gold. Final purchase price will be determined on the day of purchase. The March 29th price is $249,933.99.

"The charging industry has become value-driven at the expense of innovation and artistic design," said Volonic founder and CEO Shawn Dougherty, who, as co-founder of mophie, established the mobile charging standard. "The limited-edition Volonic Valet 3 LE is a dramatic expression of our brand ethos. We believe innovative technology, forward-thinking industrial design and elegant style can produce functional pieces of art for discerning customers."

As a signature offering of the Volonic brand, the Valet 3 is also available for complete customization at Volonic.com. Featuring a variety of elegant world-class materials that can be tailored to compliment an endless range of sophisticated living spaces, pricing starts at $585.

As an industry first, the new Volonic Valet 3 product line offers a 4-step, fully custom design buildout experience via the Volonic digital configurator. Each consumer is offered distinctive, world-class materials to choose from including CNC anodized aluminum, fashion grade 100% authentic Alcantara and genuine full-grain leathers. Consumers can compare and visualize digital renderings in real-time before finalizing design details and product specifications for order.

Under the hood, the Volonic Valet 3 is powered by Aira FreePower™ technology enabling full surface charging for up to three Qi-enabled devices. Unlike traditional wireless chargers, which require devices to be precisely aligned with a small hot spot, FreePower™ features full surface charging from corner to corner. As devices are placed across the surface, precise power is delivered and intelligently managed to optimize performance. FreePower™ is also the first-ever wireless charging technology to allow for software updates..

