Volpara Health and DetectED-X Team Up to Improve Breast Density Assessment

The new DensityED takes radiologists through test modules to rate more than 60 mammogram images of various levels of difficulty, and challenges radiologists to classify the images as BI-RADS breast density categories from A through D. DensityED provides immediate feedback on reading performance and highlights the density classifications made by the radiologists. The tool also provides feedback when the radiologists' classification differs from the classification by Volpara software, enabling radiologists to identify and correct errors. DensityED allows radiologists to compare their accuracy across the globe and regionally. At the end of the training, users receive continuing education credits.



"DensityED will help radiologists improve their ability to correctly and consistently perform BI-RADS density assessment, which is becoming increasingly important in light of the personalization of screening and expected FDA density reporting regulations," said Dr. Ralph Highnam, PhD, founder and CEO of Volpara Health Technologies. "Accurate, reproducible density information is needed to empower women in their breast health journey."



A potential new federal regulation, proposed in February 2019, would require mammography facilities across the country to include whether a patient has dense breast composition in the report following her screening mammogram.



Dr. Joseph Russo, Section Chief for Mammography at St. Luke's University Health Network, who has tested the training module said, "This online educational tool comes at a critical time when radiologists are seeking more virtual continuing education opportunities. DensityED is an efficient way to improve accuracy and consistency in BI-RADS classification, which is a critical element in increasing the adoption of risk-based screening programs."



DensityED is available to Volpara customers in 39 countries and will be sold independently through DetectED-X. Through this partnership, Volpara will also make BreastED, DetectED-X's gold standard in radiologic breast cancer detection training, available to clinicians. Volpara's density software has been included in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and research abstracts, and is the most clinically validated automatic, volumetric breast density assessment software in the field of breast cancer research.