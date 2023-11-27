Volpara Health and LehYup Partner on Cancer Risk Assessment Services at RSNA 2023

News provided by

Volpara Health, Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New professional clinical and technical services to accelerate program success

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced cancer risk assessment program experts from Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, will be joined by a new technical partner LehYup LLC at the Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 26-29, 2023 (South Hall, Booth #2780).

Continue Reading
LehYup LLC, an IT integration and optimization firm.
LehYup LLC, an IT integration and optimization firm.

LehYup LLC, an IT integration and optimization firm, will work alongside Volpara's professional services and deployment staff by providing advanced Epic® build skills to maximize cancer screening and prevention programs. LehYup staff are available to augment existing Volpara customer IT teams with dedicated staff able to work across Epic modules to reduce incomplete or fractured workflows and improve data management, interdepartmental coordination/communication, and program performance analytics.

"Healthcare networks excel at providing diagnostic testing with advanced technologies. Well trained and dedicated physicians, nurses, and technicians deliver patient care with empathy and compassion. IT teams within healthcare networks deliver amazing results while juggling conflicting priorities," said Andy Lehman, co-founder, LehYup. "However, when it comes to creating and delivering a comprehensive cancer risk assessment program, healthcare networks typically need assistance to harness the full capabilities of their technology. Our technical services provide dedicated and experienced resources work as an extension of your team with a focus on your cancer screening and prevention initiatives."

Volpara's Risk Pathways® is market-leading breast cancer risk assessment software, which is currently used by more than 1,000 providers across the United States to perform more than 3 million risk assessments every year. It helps providers shed the one-size fits all approach to cancer screening by using their existing EHR such as Epic to assess a patient's a risk of developing multiple forms of cancer—breast, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, and colorectal. This comprehensive cancer risk assessment software helps clinicians make better informed decisions for triaging patients to supplemental imaging and/or genetic testing based on their individual risk profile.

"We are committed to removing the roadblocks that are keeping clinicians from providing effective, personalized care. This partnership offers Volpara Risk Pathways customers a unique combination of resources to align the people, processes and technology needed to achieve their clinical, financial, and operational goals," says Volpara CEO, Teri Thomas. "Volpara's clinical program expertise and LehYup's technical skills work together to enhance customer's speed to market and ability to deliver on the promise of precision medicine, population health, and value-based care."

Visit Volpara booth #2780 at RSNA for a professional services consult or book an appointment online.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)  

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.  

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.  

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.   

SOURCE Volpara Health, Inc.

Also from this source

Volpara Health ushers in new era of breast imaging at RSNA 2023

Volpara Health ushers in new era of breast imaging at RSNA 2023

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, will showcase its latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.