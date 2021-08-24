Volpara Health Confirms Board Changes to Drive US Growth

Highly experienced senior healthcare general manager and finance executive Ann Custin will join the Board as an independent, Non-Executive Director, effective September 1, 2021. Custin resides in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and brings a deep network of industry relationships from an extensive career in healthcare across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Her most recent executive role was with Siemens Healthineers, where she served as both CFO and board director of Siemens Medical Solutions. Prior to this, Custin served as chief operating and financial officer of Scient'x and President & CEO of USA Draeger Medical Systems, Inc.

Custin is also a Non-Executive Director of NASDAQ-listed Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, that has a market capitalisation of approximately US$1.7 billion.

"I was drawn to Volpara Health based on their focus on unmet needs in healthcare and am excited for this opportunity to join the Board. Volpara has a huge opportunity to utilize their exceptional expertise in medical imaging, patient data and AI to positively impact personalized care pathways for breast and lung cancers," said Custin.

The Company also announced that Non-Executive Director Monica Saini, MD, has retired from the Volpara Board; however, as a user of Volpara products in her private breast cancer screening practice, Dr Saini will continue to provide input into future product development.

"We welcome Ann Custin, an experienced healthcare executive and board director to the Board of Volpara. We are also sad to see Monica leave the Board, to pursue her own direct agenda to help save women's lives, but we thank her for her valuable contribution over the past three years," said Paul Reid, Chair of Volpara.



About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast health industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com .

