Volpara Health Enhances Executive Team to Focus on Customer Success and Growth

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd., a leader in cancer detection software, announces key executive changes to enhance customer success and drive growth. Craig Hadfield is now Chief Customer and Financial Officer (CCFO), and Becky Weber joins as Executive Vice President of Sales. Following Lunit's strategic acquisition of Volpara in May 2024, Teri Thomas has been named Chief Business Officer of Lunit's Cancer Screening Group while continuing as CEO of Volpara.

"The promotion of Craig Hadfield to CCFO and the appointment of Becky Weber as EVP of Sales align Volpara around creating compelling customer value and driving revenue growth," said Volpara CEO and Lunit CBO Teri Thomas. "Our new partnership with Lunit enables us to grow and evolve our leadership team around key business priorities. By delivering a customer-connected experience unlike any others in our industry, we create a cycle where satisfied customers drive more revenue and foster further innovation."

Craig Hadfield - Chief Customer and Financial Officer (CCFO)

Craig Hadfield, formerly Chief Financial Officer at Volpara Health, now takes on the expanded role of Chief Customer and Financial Officer, underscoring Volpara's focus on compelling customer value, and linking financial leadership with customer relationship enhancement. Craig has relocated from New Zealand to Seattle to deeply engage with Volpara's extensive customer base in the US. He will continue leading finance while overseeing customer operations.

Becky Weber - Executive Vice President of Sales

Becky Weber joins Volpara as Executive Vice President of Sales, bringing over 15 years of health tech experience from Epic, Apple, Able Health, and Health Catalyst. At Apple, she developed cutting-edge health apps for WatchOS. Becky also has an extensive track record of partnering with prominent healthcare institutions to achieve their population health and revenue objectives, all while ensuring exceptional customer experiences. Becky's role at Volpara will center on driving sales strategies and expanding market presence, leveraging her extensive customer engagement background to foster growth and innovation.

"By acquiring Volpara, Lunit has created a powerhouse in AI-driven cancer detection and care," said Thomas. "The multiply effect of combining Lunit's AI technology with Volpara's established presence in breast cancer screening expertise enables us to deliver superior cancer screening solutions, elevate customer care and promote mutual growth."

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists worldwide. Volpara's software impacts nearly 17M patients, supports over 3M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara was acquired by Lunit in 2024 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, with an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 3,000 hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Our clinical findings are featured in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a global network of offices, Lunit leads in medical AI innovation. Discover more at lunit.io

