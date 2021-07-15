Volpara Health Grows Patent Collection with Recently Granted European Protection of Image Quantification

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara has recently been granted another patent by the European Patent Office, raising the total number of patents for the New Zealand-based health tech company to 98. This latest patent, effective across 25 European countries, outlines the Volpara method of image quantification, used in multiple instances across the Volpara Breast Health Platform product suite.

This latest patent highlights improved analysis of several quantitative measures from low dose images, enabling highly accurate assessment of a woman's breast composition at an early age, and calculation of her baseline risk of breast cancer. In addition to improving outcomes for women, the improvements will help optimize clinical workflow.

Research studies are beginning to suggest patients receive a baseline mammogram to assess their breast density and breast cancer risk before they reach the screening age of 40. A patient who receives a high breast cancer risk score may be directed to begin annual screenings earlier than usual.

One of the concerns with offering women between the ages of 25 and 30 a baseline screening exam has been the effect of the exam's radiation. High-sensitivity, low-dose imaging has the potential to offer patients a way around this issue — a solution in line with Volpara's aim to achieve personalized breast cancer screening for all women.

"Securing our 98th patent is another major step forward for the company, re-affirming our position as a leading innovator in the medical imaging space, and a testament to our R&D team who are constantly pushing the boundaries in novel and important directions, ever seeking to improve the early detection of cancer," said Volpara Health CEO Ralph Highnam.

This patent, together with the entire Volpara patent portfolio, serves to protect all the company's products. In sum, these patents are effective across 27 countries, including most of Europe, the US, and China.

"These patents work together with Volpara's other international intellectual property rights to facilitate the sales and growth strategy for Volpara's product line, including software geared toward patient reporting and communication, image/exam quality monitoring and feedback, and automated breast density calculations, as well as a full risk program," said Volpara Health CFO Craig Hadfield.

Early cancer detection is key to fulfilling the Volpara mission to eliminate late-stage breast cancer and save families from cancer.

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com.

SOURCE Volpara Health

