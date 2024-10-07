Volpara Health Leads Advocacy Efforts for Groundbreaking Breast Health Bill

The Find It Early Act gains momentum with bipartisan Senate introduction

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Volpara Health , a Lunit company and a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, publicly reaffirms its support for the bipartisan " Find It Early Act " (H.R. 3086/S.5141). Congresswoman DeLauro (D-CT) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced the bill in May 2023. On September 9, 2024, Volpara and other patient advocates, clinicians, and nonprofits lobbied the Senate to introduce a bipartisan companion bill so both Houses of Congress could consider this life-saving legislation.

As a result, Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced the Senate version of the bill (S. 5141) on September 23. Building on the recent federal breast density notification mandate , the Find It Early Act removes financial barriers to women accessing lifesaving screenings beyond mammograms for higher-risk women, especially those with dense breast tissue. Specifically, the bill requires commercial and public insurers (VA, Medicare, and TRICARE) to cover essential imaging such as ultrasound and MRI—without out-of-pocket costs.

"This bill represents a crucial step forward in breast cancer care," said Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara Health. "By removing financial barriers, we ensure that all women receive the life-saving screenings they need, improving early detection and saving lives. Volpara Health is proud to lead this effort, working closely with lawmakers and healthcare organizations."

Dense breast tissue can reduce mammography detection rates to just 56%, compared to 85% for women without dense breasts. However, combining mammograms with other forms of imaging like ultrasound or MRI increases detection rates to 88% or higher. The Find It Early Act guarantees all women can access these advanced screening options.

"The federal breast density notification law is a major milestone but solves only half the problem. Without insurance coverage, women will be left with information but no option to take action and find earlier, more curable breast cancer. Access to additional screenings is essential," added Thomas. "Volpara's AI-driven tools like Volpara True Density® are widely used by radiologists to objectively and accurately assess breast density, but without the Find It Early Act, many women may still face financial barriers to these needed screenings."

The economic impact of delayed cancer detection is significant. Studies show that treating advanced breast cancer can cost up to $250,000 per patient, with additional costs from lost productivity and heavy emotional tolls on the whole family. These costs far exceed the cost of additional imaging. Early detection, through personalized screening approaches, not only saves lives but also reduces long-term financial burdens on families and the healthcare system.

Call to Action

Volpara Health urges women, healthcare providers, and advocates to take action to support the Find It Early Act. Breast Cancer Awareness month marks an ideal time to contact your senators and Congresspersons to encourage them to back this legislation. Together, we can remove the financial barriers so every woman can have access to the screenings she needs and deserve to live a long and healthy life.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists worldwide. Volpara's software impacts nearly 17M patients, supports over 3M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

