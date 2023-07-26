Volpara Health partners with Trees that Count to offset carbon emissions

News provided by

Volpara Health

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Volpara funds the planting over 300 native trees in New Zealand

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, has made a new commitment to offset more carbon emissions by partnering with Trees that Count. This environmental charity brings together business, community, and everyday New Zealand residents to plant millions of trees across the country.

Continue Reading
Accepting an award for Volpara’s work as a B Corporation are Volpara Chief Financial Officer, Craig Hadfield and Chief People Officer, Kathryn Greene.
Accepting an award for Volpara’s work as a B Corporation are Volpara Chief Financial Officer, Craig Hadfield and Chief People Officer, Kathryn Greene.

Volpara has already reduced its carbon emissions by 17.4% this year. The reduction largely came from less Scope Two indirect emissions that result from the consumption of purchased energy, such as electricity or heat.

Volpara has donated several hundred trees to be planted at the Waipoapoa Road Planting Project which is converting 40 acres of farmland in Hawke's Bay into a native bush corridor.

"Volpara believes that every company can do something to help reduce emissions, and I am delighted that our trees will help protect native birds in New Zealand," said Kathryn Greene, Chief People Office at Volpara. "We are proud to be able to live up to our promise to do good in the world, not just through our mission to save families from cancer but also through our betterment of the planet as a whole."

Certified B Corporations like Volpara represent a growing for-profit business community that puts people and the planet first. These companies must meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, and must utilize business practices that do right by their employees, customers, business partners, and investors – something that has long been part of Volpara's DNA.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

SOURCE Volpara Health

Also from this source

Volpara recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner of the Year

Volpara Health Joins CancerX

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.