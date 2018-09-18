Volpara Health Technologies Attains ISO27001 Information Security Certification

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies (VHT), the industry leader in breast imaging analytics, announced today that the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, confirming that VHT and all its subsidiaries and related products comply with the highest data security standards. Validated by an independent auditor, the British Standards Institution (BSI), the certification covers the design, development, delivery, and support of its breast imaging analytics software.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO/IEC 27001 standard requires the certification of an organization's information security management controls for areas such as data security and business continuity. The certification extends to every level of an organization's IT infrastructure, including asset management, access control, human resource security, and application security.

Gareth Beaumont, Volpara's Chief Architect and Information Security Officer, said: "As a global company, Volpara works with patient data and confidential information from large and small healthcare enterprises in over 36 countries. Compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 standard demonstrates Volpara's strong and continuing commitment to data security and PHI privacy through policies, procedures, practices, and employee training. We view ISO certification as the baseline for data privacy and security. For instance, our VolparaEnterprise® platform also leverages industry best practices to secure patient data and ensure confidentiality."

VHT's flagship VolparaEnterprise software delivers key performance indicators for over 100 performance and quality metrics, including patient positioning and compression, which are widely viewed as the causes of most clinical image deficiencies associated with delayed breast cancer detection. VolparaEnterprise software enables facilities to perform rapid quality control checks that help optimize the productivity and efficiency of imaging resources. This in turn helps decrease costs through the reduction of retakes, increase employee effectiveness, and enhance the patient experience.

About Volpara Solutions

Founded with the goal of helping radiologists give women the most accurate information possible regarding their breast health, Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, Volpara®Density™ software provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. VolparaEnterprise software is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

