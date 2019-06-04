Volpara Health Technologies to Acquire MRS Systems, Inc.

SEATTLE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies, Volpara Solutions' parent company, announced today that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire US-based MRS Systems, Inc. (MRS).

As a result of this acquisition, Volpara will be able to expand its product portfolio and apply its extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to revolutionize personalized breast care through new technology development. The combination of MRS and Volpara will give breast care providers a unique view of the patient journey, through screening, diagnosis and treatment. The combination of technology and data, leveraging Volpara's deep understanding of patient and data privacy under ISO 27001 and GDPR, will enable customers to deliver personalized care, comply with regulations, and explore business and workflow improvement opportunities.

"Working in the breast health care industry with MRS for many years, we have been extremely impressed with the quality of the people and the products they build," said Dr. Ralph Highnam, Volpara CEO. "I'm happy to announce that we are combining to create a world-class entity with a strong US customer base and an extended range of integrated products which can help detect breast cancer earlier and get accurate results to patients and their physicians faster."

Volpara Health Technologies Limited is a leading provider of breast imaging analytics products that improve clinical decision-making and the early detection of breast cancer. Volpara software products, which are compatible with popular mammography systems from GE Healthcare, Hologic, Siemens and Fujifilm, help clinicians better understand their patients and administrators better understand their practices.

MRS has provided comprehensive patient tracking, communication, and a radiology reporting platform for sub-specialty radiology applications including breast and lung imaging for more than 25 years.

"The MRS team is delighted to be joining forces with Volpara in advancing personalized breast care," said Mark Morris, CEO of MRS. "Our team remains committed to helping our customers better serve patients by delivering innovative products. Becoming part of Volpara will help us deliver on that promise."

About Volpara Health Technologies

VHT is a MedTech SaaS company founded in 2009 on research originally conducted at Oxford University. VHT's clinical applications for screening clinics provide feedback on breast density, compression, dose and quality, while its enterprise-wide software, VolparaEnterprise, provides role specific dashboards and wide-ranging benchmarking analytics to help clinics manage their business more efficiently.

VHT's technology and services have been used by customers and/or research projects in 38 countries and are supported by numerous patents, trademarks and regulatory clearances, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since its listing on the ASX in April 2016, VHT has raised A$40 million, including A$20 million in April and May 2018. VHT is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Volpara Solutions

Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, Volpara®Density™ provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. Volpara®Enterprise™ is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. The Volpara®Live!™ system provides technologists with real-time decision support at the point of care to assess image quality. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

About MRS

MRS Systems, Inc., based in Seattle, Washington was founded in 1985. The Aspen software platform is a reporting system allowing healthcare providers to document patient history, risk factors, and radiology findings from breast and lung cancer screening.

'GE Healthcare,' 'Hologic,' 'Siemens,' and 'Fujifilm' are trade marks and are the property of the owners. They are used here for information purposes only. No rights in or to the trade marks, no association, and no endorsement of our products on the part of the trade mark owner is intended or implied.

